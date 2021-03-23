Supergirl EP Teases Life And Death Stakes For Kara In Final Season

The Girl of Steel is returning for one final run (or maybe that should be flight?) of episodes next week. Yes, Supergirl is set to conclude with its sixth season, so expect the stakes to be raised higher than ever before. In fact, showrunner Jessica Queller has teased that Melissa Benoist’s Kara Zor-El will be facing her own mortality quite soon, as she must lay her life on the line in order to foil Lex Luthor’s (Jon Cryer) sinister schemes.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Queller revealed that Kara will make a huge sacrifice to stop Lex in the season premiere, which tackles the dangling plot lines from the last run, and this will be the inciting incident that fuels the entire rest of the season. We don’t know the specifics, but it looks like we can expect some kind of death/resurrection storyline, going by the episode’s title, which is “Rebirth.”

“She’s going to really sacrifice her life and put her life on the line to save her friends and humanity,” Queller said. “That challenge, she’s going to face her mortality in a way we’ve never done on the show. That’s really the focus of the first run of seven episodes. It’s life or death stakes for Kara, and it’s very introspective. So, all of the soul searching and taking stock of the past six years will happen in the beginning, and then she’ll put it all into play in the second half.”

When we last visited National City, Lex left Brainy for dead as he stole the bottled Leviathan and teamed up with his mother Lilian Luthor for no doubt evil ends. On the plus side, Kara and Lena finally made amends and are back to being best buds again. Queller went on to tell EW about how Lena will finally become an official part of the Superfriends this season, which completely changes her role in the show.

“Lena is going to become a more integral part of the Superfriends this season than ever before,” Queller said. “So I think that’s going to be really satisfying and have emotional resonance for her because she’s always kind of felt like an outsider, not just with Kara’s secret but with the whole group. Now she is going to be a full-on insider, so that will change the dynamic for Lena and the group.”

Supergirl 6×01 “Rebirth” promises to act as an explosive belated season finale, featuring Kara and company facing off against not just Lex but also Carla Buono’s Gamenmae and tying up the Leviathan and Obsidian arcs. Following Superman & Lois taking a break after its fifth episode tonight, don’t miss the Girl of Steel’s return on The CW next Tuesday, March 30th.