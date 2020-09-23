Supergirl Cast React To The Show Ending After Season 6

Yesterday brought some sad news for Arrowverse fans, as it’s been confirmed that Supergirl will wrap up with its sixth season. This makes it the second series of The CW’s DC TV universe to end, following Arrow earlier this year. Social media is full of reactions from those who don’t want to say goodbye to the Girl of Steel, and a few of the cast have also released statements in response to the news.

You may have seen star Melissa Benoist’s post already, which she shared soon after the announcement. It’s known that the decision to call it quits was a mutual one between the network and the actress, who’s currently pregnant with her first child. And below, you can find what she had to say about the news.

Julie Gonzalo, meanwhile, who joined the Supergirl cast in season 5 as Andrea Rojas, noted that she was “beyond grateful” to have been part of “this wonderful show.”

Although I’m sad, I’m beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I’ve met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends… it will all be missed. Let’s make this last season the best one yet. #Supergirl https://t.co/uzXDalBAQ4 — Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) September 22, 2020

David Harewood has, of course, been on board the series since the very beginning – remember when we didn’t know he was Martian Manhunter in disguise? “What a ride!” he wrote. “It’s been a pleasure to bring the Martian to life these past 6 years!”

What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020

Jesse Rath signed up as Brainiac-5 AKA Brainy in season 3 before becoming a regular in season 4, and he explained that it’s been “nothing short of a dream come true” to work on Supergirl.

Nicole Maines, meanwhile, made history when she joined Supergirl as Dreamer – the first ever trans superhero on TV – in season 4. “I am proud that I have been privileged enough to be able to bring Nia Nal to life,” the actress stated.

Andrea Brooks, who’s played the ever-evolving role of Eve Teschmacher since season 2, said that it’s been “an absolute honour” to be part of the series.

Last but not least, Lex Luthor AKA Jon Cryer had a brilliantly in-character response to the news. He retweeted Benoist’s comments on how Supergirl has inspired young girls, adding: “I like to think I’ve had a similar effect on angry bald guys.”

I like to think I’ve had a similar effect on angry bald guys👨🏻‍🦲 https://t.co/PIRog99tMX — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 22, 2020

He did later thank the cast for being “incredibly welcoming and kind” when he joined in season 4 as well. Though he made sure to let us know that he acted like “a remarkable sonofabitch” to them.

The cast and crew of ⁦@TheCWSupergirl⁩ were incredibly welcoming and kind to me, and in return, I was a remarkable sonofabitch 👨🏻‍🦲 Thank you guys!! Our final season is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CnvBaDaWQ — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 23, 2020

Supergirl season 6 is heading before cameras soon, with filming working around the absence of Benoist at first before she returns at a later date. The final run will clock in at 20 episodes and will premiere on The CW in early 2021.