Supergirl Cast React To The Show Ending After Season 6
Yesterday brought some sad news for Arrowverse fans, as it’s been confirmed that Supergirl will wrap up with its sixth season. This makes it the second series of The CW’s DC TV universe to end, following Arrow earlier this year. Social media is full of reactions from those who don’t want to say goodbye to the Girl of Steel, and a few of the cast have also released statements in response to the news.
You may have seen star Melissa Benoist’s post already, which she shared soon after the announcement. It’s known that the decision to call it quits was a mutual one between the network and the actress, who’s currently pregnant with her first child. And below, you can find what she had to say about the news.
To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪 @supergirlcw
Julie Gonzalo, meanwhile, who joined the Supergirl cast in season 5 as Andrea Rojas, noted that she was “beyond grateful” to have been part of “this wonderful show.”
Although I’m sad, I’m beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I’ve met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends… it will all be missed. Let’s make this last season the best one yet. #Supergirl https://t.co/uzXDalBAQ4
— Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) September 22, 2020
David Harewood has, of course, been on board the series since the very beginning – remember when we didn’t know he was Martian Manhunter in disguise? “What a ride!” he wrote. “It’s been a pleasure to bring the Martian to life these past 6 years!”
What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF
— David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020
Jesse Rath signed up as Brainiac-5 AKA Brainy in season 3 before becoming a regular in season 4, and he explained that it’s been “nothing short of a dream come true” to work on Supergirl.
As you’ve probably heard, The 6th season of @supergirlcw will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. I’m extremely proud of the show, the work we’ve done and what we’ve been able to accomplish together. We’ve got 20 episodes to end things on our own terms and I’m more excited then ever to get back to work and give you all an amazing final season. Thank you to all our loyal fans for your love and support. “We all live on in the big brain” #supergirl #brainiac5 #6seasonsandamovie
Nicole Maines, meanwhile, made history when she joined Supergirl as Dreamer – the first ever trans superhero on TV – in season 4. “I am proud that I have been privileged enough to be able to bring Nia Nal to life,” the actress stated.
Thank you 💙🌀💭 pic.twitter.com/BY1AS2a7AF
— Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) September 22, 2020
Andrea Brooks, who’s played the ever-evolving role of Eve Teschmacher since season 2, said that it’s been “an absolute honour” to be part of the series.
Last but not least, Lex Luthor AKA Jon Cryer had a brilliantly in-character response to the news. He retweeted Benoist’s comments on how Supergirl has inspired young girls, adding: “I like to think I’ve had a similar effect on angry bald guys.”
I like to think I’ve had a similar effect on angry bald guys👨🏻🦲 https://t.co/PIRog99tMX
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 22, 2020
He did later thank the cast for being “incredibly welcoming and kind” when he joined in season 4 as well. Though he made sure to let us know that he acted like “a remarkable sonofabitch” to them.
The cast and crew of @TheCWSupergirl were incredibly welcoming and kind to me,
and in return, I was a remarkable sonofabitch 👨🏻🦲
Thank you guys!!
Our final season is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CnvBaDaWQ
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 23, 2020
Supergirl season 6 is heading before cameras soon, with filming working around the absence of Benoist at first before she returns at a later date. The final run will clock in at 20 episodes and will premiere on The CW in early 2021.
