Thanks to the pandemic shutting down production, three out of four of the Arrowverse’s shows are wrapping up their seasons a few episodes earlier than intended over the next week or so. This Sunday, both Batwoman and Supergirl reach their respective conclusions and for the Girl of Steel, it’s episode 5×19, titled “Immortal Kombat.” Though not originally designed to be the final chapter of the season, it looks set to be a big, fan-pleasing episode, nonetheless.

All season, former best friends Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor have been mortal enemies over Lena feeling betrayed that Kara never told her she was really Supergirl. However, last episode, Lena showed up on Kara’s doorstep and apologized for the way things have gone, as she’s realized that her evil brother Lex has been manipulating her. The stage is set, then, for the pair to unite to defeat him and Leviathan. And these pics give us our first look at their newfound alliance.

In the gallery below, you can see that Kara is overjoyed to be standing alongside Lena again rather than against her, as she’s got a big grin on her face in most of the images, which feature her suiting up in her apartment. Meanwhile, Lex continues his malevolent machinations with Gamemnae (Carla Buono) and Rama Khan (Mitch Pileggi), who just returned in 5×18 “The Missing Link.”

Supergirl Season 5 Finale Photos Tease Kara And Lena's Alliance 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jesse Rath has previously promised that real-life sister Meaghan Rath will be returning as the female Brainy in this episode, too, which is directed by David Harewood. For more, check out the synopsis for the finale below:

“DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex. David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb.”

Supergirl season 5 comes to a close this Sunday, May 17th on The CW.