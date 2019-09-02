Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin Thought He Was Playing Batman At First

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is shaping up to be an epic journey through the DC Multiverse, bringing in multiple versions of Superman and other familiar characters from the comics. Supergirl‘s resident Earth-38 Superman/Clark Kent, Tyler Hoechlin, has been an impressive supporting figure in the show over the last few years, but during a panel at Fan Expo Canada this past weekend, Hoechlin revealed that he initially believed he was going to be cast as Batman, rather than the Man of Steel.

Speaking about the casting process for the show, the actor explained as so:

“Honestly, if I’m being honest, I think I would have assumed that I probably would have been chosen for more of a Batman thing than Superman originally. There was a rumor back, it was years ago when we were at San Diego Comic-Con, people just started coming up to me like crazy like, ‘Is it true, is it true, are you gonna be Batman?’”

At the time, Hoechlin heard enough talk to think he was in with a chance of playing Batman, but the final choice of Superman has been more than vindicated in his Supergirl appearances. Furthermore, he’s excited about the opportunity to face off against different takes on the character in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” including Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come Superman.

“Meeting another Superman is gonna be fun. I’m excited to see if we’re friends or foes,” he said.

This pairing of Hoechlin and Routh could also still include Tom Welling’s Clark Kent from Smallville as well, one of many characters either confirmed or almost-confirmed for the crossover event. We’ll likely have to wait until “Crisis” gets underway to find out if he’s indeed returning, but even if not, there’s still plenty to look forward to in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” when it kicks off this December and changes the Arrowverse forever.

