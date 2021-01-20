Superman & Lois Gets 2-Hour Premiere, The Flash Pushed Back A Week

We’ve got some good news and bad news for Arrowverse fans. The good news is that Superman & Lois, the latest DC show to join The CW’s ever-growing comic book series lineup, is receiving an extra-long 2-hour premiere when it kicks off on February 23rd. The bad news is that The Flash season 7 has been pushed back by a week to accommodate it.

The network will devote its entire primetime evening slot to the Man of Steel’s TV show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular Mr. and Mrs. Kent. The 90-minute premiere begins at 8 PM ET/PT and will be followed by a half-hour special, Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 PM. The Flash was originally due to air its own season opener on the same night but that’s now been rescheduled to the following Tuesday, March 2nd. From then on, the two shows will share the night, with The Flash airing first at 8 PM.

Exec produced by Arrowverse architects Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim and with former Flash showrunner Todd Helbing in charge, S&L promises to be a fresh take on DC’s premier power couple compared with previous TV iterations. Inspired loosely by the Rebirth comics, the series will depict the challenges Clark and Lois face as they balance their working – and superhero – lives with raising their two teenage sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).

The CW Reveals First Look At Tyler Hoechlin's New Suit For Superman & Lois 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Legacy of Hope special, meanwhile, will feature sneak peeks at what’s to come across the 13-episode first season as well as interviews with the cast – which also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Dylan Walsh as General Lane and Wolé Parks as villain The Stranger – and special guests discussing the legacy of the Last Son of Krypton.

For now, Batwoman is the sole Arrowverse program on the airwaves, with season 2 continuing on Sundays, but in just over a month, Superman & Lois will join it. Don’t miss its 2-hour premiere on February 23rd.