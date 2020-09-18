Superman & Lois Will Film In A Classic Smallville Location

The Arrowverse has frequently paid homage to Smallville, The CW’s original DC series, over the years, and it’ll continue to do so in Superman & Lois. And that’s because the latest TV show starring the Man of Steel is going to be partially filmed in a classic location that will be very familiar to anyone who caught all ten seasons of the Clark Kent-focused prequel series.

The Supergirl spinoff, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, is starting to build its sets in Cloverdale, British Columbia and the town will once again be standing in for Kal-El’s hometown of Smallville, Kansas, just as it did in Smallville.

Paul Orazietti, executive director of Cloverdale’s Business Improvement Association, shared our first look at S&L‘s Smallville on Twitter, as he posted a couple of concept art pieces as well as proof that set construction is beginning. See for yourself below:

Superman & Lois return to Cloverville. @CityofSurrey working on long term deal with WB for a production set. Construction underway…paving over kryptonite shortly! @yvrshoots @WhatsFilmingON @creativebcs pic.twitter.com/KbFx1Tgnui — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) September 16, 2020

2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover event saw the same farmhouse that was used in Smallville as the Kent farm again representing Clark’s family residence. So, it’s likely that it will be featured in the new show, too. Remember, Lana Lang – a mainstay on Smallville – will also be a regular, as played by Emmanuelle Chriqui. All in all, it seems Superman & Lois will be giving DC fans a lot of deja vu when it premieres next January.

That said, it won’t only offer things we’ve seen before. The big twist of the show is that it will follow Clark and Lois as parents to two teenage boys – Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). The couple previously had one son, Jon, in the pre-Crisis timeline, but the addition of Jordan to their lives was discovered by Clark in “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5.”

As you can see, filming is just about to start on Superman & Lois – which we got an updated logo for earlier this week – so expect more set pics to follow.