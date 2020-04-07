Home / tv

Arrowverse Fans Are Hyped To Meet Lana Lang In Superman & Lois

Though production on it has had to be halted, The CW is continuing to cast its pilot for new Arrowverse series Superman & Lois while we wait for things to return to normal. Just the other day, Dylan Walsh was cast as General Sam Lane, Lois’ hero-hating father, while the latest casting news has revealed that former Entourage and The Mentalist star Emmanuelle Chriqui is playing Lana Lang, Clark Kent’s high school girlfriend who rekindles their friendship “during one of the most difficult periods of her life.”

Lana’s another key player in the Superman mythos, with the character being a particular fan favorite due to Kristen Kreuk’s portrayal over eight seasons of SmallvilleYou might expect Kreuk’s popularity to make fans a little skeptical of this new Lana, but actually, folks are sharing a lot of positive reactions about Chriqui’s casting on social media.

Some were keen to point out that The CW have gone for another dark-haired actress of color, presumably in homage to Kreuk, instead of portraying Lana as a red-haired Caucasian, as per the comics.

Others are excited to see what Superman & Lois does with the character.

See? Born for the part.

Even diehard “Clois” (Clark and Lois) fans are won over.

Welcome to the Arrowverse!

Lana in S&L is reawakening old feelings…

Let’s just agree to support both women in Clark’s life.

As per the tease at the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which revealed that Clark and Lois’ personal histories have changed, the spinoff show will follow the couple as parents to twin teen sons Jonathan (Jordan Elssass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), as they balance raising their family, their careers at the Daily Planet and, you know, trying to save the world.

Unlike many others, Superman & Lois is fortunate enough to have been given a series order prior to the global lockdown, so when things resume, it’ll likely simply press ahead with filming on its first season. With any luck then, it’ll be on our screens later this year.

