Arrowverse Fans Are Hyped To Meet Lana Lang In Superman & Lois

Though production on it has had to be halted, The CW is continuing to cast its pilot for new Arrowverse series Superman & Lois while we wait for things to return to normal. Just the other day, Dylan Walsh was cast as General Sam Lane, Lois’ hero-hating father, while the latest casting news has revealed that former Entourage and The Mentalist star Emmanuelle Chriqui is playing Lana Lang, Clark Kent’s high school girlfriend who rekindles their friendship “during one of the most difficult periods of her life.”

Lana’s another key player in the Superman mythos, with the character being a particular fan favorite due to Kristen Kreuk’s portrayal over eight seasons of Smallville. You might expect Kreuk’s popularity to make fans a little skeptical of this new Lana, but actually, folks are sharing a lot of positive reactions about Chriqui’s casting on social media.

Some were keen to point out that The CW have gone for another dark-haired actress of color, presumably in homage to Kreuk, instead of portraying Lana as a red-haired Caucasian, as per the comics.

Paying homage to #Smallville, the new CW tv series #SupermanAndLois has chosen the Canadian actress #EmmanuelleChriqui to portray #ClarkKent’s first love, #LanaLang, going for a Smallville look rather than previous incarnations’s. Ready for the #Clana vs #Clois weekly civil war? pic.twitter.com/J5dokgfvlu — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 7, 2020

Others are excited to see what Superman & Lois does with the character.

I love the character break down for Lana Lang so I'm wat more excited for this show than I originally was. https://t.co/V16bQHopjj — Michelle Benson (@michelleb822) April 7, 2020

See? Born for the part.

I can't wait to see @echriqui as Lana Lang in Superman & Lois pic.twitter.com/zQpgpa1501 — P⎊tⓉΞR88406 ᴮᴼᴾ (@potterheadCP) April 7, 2020

Even diehard “Clois” (Clark and Lois) fans are won over.

I don’t like the character, but great casting as Lana Lang. First time I might root for Lana Lang. pic.twitter.com/NJ4rPKzw6I — Sarah😎Clois 💕 and Guznadia💕Efyam (@CloisForever23) April 7, 2020

Welcome to the Arrowverse!

Lana in S&L is reawakening old feelings…

We’re getting Lana Lang in the arrowverse??? My clana heart is not okay. I know the arrowverse takes place years after clana were together so we won’t be getting any clana but still. They were my first ship and I will always love tom welling and kristin kreuk’s portrayals. — Neda (@Laurelslena) April 7, 2020

Let’s just agree to support both women in Clark’s life.

Lois Lane and Lana Lang are just perfect and I can't wait to see them in Superman & Lois pic.twitter.com/qRoia4rJwq — P⎊tⓉΞR88406 ᴮᴼᴾ (@potterheadCP) April 7, 2020

As per the tease at the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which revealed that Clark and Lois’ personal histories have changed, the spinoff show will follow the couple as parents to twin teen sons Jonathan (Jordan Elssass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), as they balance raising their family, their careers at the Daily Planet and, you know, trying to save the world.

Unlike many others, Superman & Lois is fortunate enough to have been given a series order prior to the global lockdown, so when things resume, it’ll likely simply press ahead with filming on its first season. With any luck then, it’ll be on our screens later this year.