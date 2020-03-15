Superman & Lois Going Straight To Series Production Following Coronavirus Delay

Just as many other networks have done, The CW has closed down production on its batch of Arrowverse shows as a safety precaution given the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported, The Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman have all been affected. The same goes for Superman & Lois, the upcoming spinoff series for Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel. Elizabeth Tulloch recently revealed that the pilot was about to start shooting on social media, but this is now no longer the case.

Superman & Lois is in an interesting position as it was already commissioned for a full season earlier this year. As per Deadline, then, the show shouldn’t be impacted too much by the delay as it’s believed that The CW will simply head straight into production on the series once filming resumes. As is common, the original intention was for there to be a break in the interim where execs would assess the pros and cons of the pilot, but this process will reportedly now be omitted.

Deadline notes that a few other upcoming CW shows will also be treated in a similar fashion, like The Big Sky and Call Me Kat. However, not all pilots will be that lucky. Other potential series that don’t have straight-to-series orders might not get their pilots made, after all, meaning they may be held off until next season or junked altogether if the block on production lasts for longer than eight weeks.

Superman & Lois will follow Clark and Lois as they struggle to bring up two teenage sons – Jonathan and Jordan (played by Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin). Jonathan is said to be outgoing and popular, while Jordan is awkward and antisocial. The series will also explore upheaval in the couple’s journalistic careers, as Clark has been let go from The Daily Planet in the first episode, with the paper coming under the management of Morgan Edge.

We’ll bring you more news on Superman & Lois, and any of the Arrowverse series affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, as and when it comes in, so stay tuned.