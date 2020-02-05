The CW Casts Clark’s Super-Sons For Superman & Lois Spinoff

Last month The CW announced that Superman & Lois had been ordered to series, meaning Arrowverse fans are guaranteed a full run of adventures for Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane. At the time, we thought the show would focus on the pair raising their son, Jonathan. However, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” added a big twist to S&L‘s set-up. Due to the reality rewrite, the Kents have two sons, and now we know who’ll be playing them.

Deadline announced this afternoon that Superman & Lois had added teen actors Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin to its cast, with the pair portraying Jonathan and Jordan Kent, respectively. The trade’s news came along with this description of both boys as well, which reveals how the two brothers – probably twins – are very different from each other.

“Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.”

These descriptions had previously leaked online, though at the time we all assumed the anti-social kid was actually Damian Wayne, as per the comics’ Super-Sons duo. Instead, The CW has gone with a character original to TV in Jordan. He’s an intriguing new addition to the Kents, too, as his difference from his dad and brother should lead to some interesting family drama.

The casting of Elsass and Garfin also makes clear that not only did “Crisis” give Clark and Lois a second son, but it also aged both of them up to their early teens. Plot details for the show that also pointed to these changes taking place arrived online today as well, so it’s nice to now have some confirmation.

At the moment, Superman & Lois is gearing up to film its pilot episode, though we won’t get to see any of it until the 2020/21 season kicks off on The CW this fall.