The CW’s Superman & Lois Show Will Feature The Super Sons

You have to admire the growing ambitions of the Arrowverse. Having begun as a relatively small-scale show in Arrow, the franchise has now blossomed into a fascinating version of the DC Universe that’s confident enough to adapt extremely comic book-y events like Crisis on Infinite Earths. But one of their upcoming shows might be their biggest yet: Superman & Lois.

Officially announced last month, Superman & Lois will star Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane and will explore their struggle juggling their lives as the Man of Steel and the Daily Planet’s most intrepid reporter while also parents to their super-powered son.

Lois first revealed she was pregnant in “Elseworlds” and their son Jon is expected to debut in “Crisis.” But now we’re hearing from The GWW that Jonathan might be rapidly aged into a teenager for the show and he’ll be sharing the limelight with a character codenamed Ethan, which is most likely Batman’s son Damian Wayne. Which would confirm our exclusive scoop from last week, when we told you that a Super Sons show was in early development, with the seeds for it to be planted in Superman & Lois.

Apparently, The CW is currently searching for actors to play “Matthew,” who’s described as:

“A 14-year old caucasian boy, who is well on his way to becoming a physical specimen. Matthew is a clean cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. He is also a three-sport athlete who’s already garnering attention from college and pro-scouts.”

That sounds like it could be Superman’s kid to me. Meanwhile “Ethan” is described as:

“14-years old and caucasian, but has a young Leonardo DiCaprio quality and an inherent darkness to him. Ethan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people. Consequently, he spends most of his free time playing video games.”

And that sounds like a neat take on the bratty and moody Damian Wayne we all know and love.

This combination seems like it’ll make for a really neat show, hearkening back to the classic 70s DC comics that explored the imaginary sons of the World’s Finest Heroes. We also know that there’s some recent interest in the idea, as DC Comics launched a Super Sons monthly in 2017 about Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne.

In any case, Superman & Lois is now in pre-production, with a pilot expected to shoot soon. And if it’s picked up by the network, it’ll debut in fall 2020. Watch this space for more.