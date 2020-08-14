New Superman & Lois Posters Feature DC’s Biggest Power Couple

Tyler Hoechlin’s Last Son of Krypton has been part of the Arrowverse for years now, but he’s finally about to get his own starring vehicle. Superman & Lois is the latest addition to The CW’s ever-expanding shared universe, following the Man of Steel and his wife, The Daily Planet’s finest reporter Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), as they balance their careers, raising their kids and, you know, saving the world. We’ve still got a bit of a wait until we get a glimpse at the show, but these new posters are definitely keeping us hyped.

As part of the promotion for next week’s DC FanDome virtual event, covering a huge range of upcoming DC media, The CW shows have been sharing special tie-in posters on their official social media accounts. Over the last couple of days, the Superman & Lois Twitter account tweeted one poster apiece for Mr. and Mrs. Kent. And as per all the DC FanDome posters, they feature the heroes against a backdrop of comic book panels.

Hoechlin first appeared as Supes on Supergirl season 2, before coming back to play a major role in both the “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossovers, both of which also featured Tulloch’s Lois. These introduced the couple’s baby boy, Jonathan. However, in the new Post-Crisis universe, the Kents have two teenage sons, popular Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and socially awkward Jordan (Alex Garfin).

Emmanuelle Chriqui co-stars as Clark’s old flame Lana Lang, with Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father General Sam Lane. Wole Parks, meanwhile, is the mysterious, and villainous, Stranger.

As with the rest of the Arrowverse shows, Superman & Lois will start shooting later this year ahead of its premiere on The CW in January 2021.