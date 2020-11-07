Superman & Lois Set Photos Tease Tyler Hoechlin’s New Suit

Next year, the Man of Steel is getting his first TV series in a long time with Superman & Lois, starring the Arrowverse’s Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Hoechlin’s been knocking around The CW’s DC universe for four years already, of course, so to somewhat reboot the character for his own project, he’ll be receiving new threads. And, thanks to these latest set photos, we’ve now got our first look at his revamped suit.

Unfortunately, these aren’t the clearest shots, but the snaps from Canadagraphs below do allow us a glimpse at the new costume, even if we can’t make out all the finer details. What we can tell, though, is that Supes is sporting a different belt. This one seems to be a close match the one used in the DC Rebirth comics design, which fits what we’ve already been told about how those comics would influence the series. It may just be the lighting, but it also looks like this new suit uses a different shade of red and blue from the last one.

See for yourself in the gallery below:

Superman & Lois Set Pics Tease Tyler Hoechlin's New Suit

Superman & Lois follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they balance their working and superhero lives with raising their two teen sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). The Kents will relocate to Clark’s old hometown of Smallville, Kansas, following a family tragedy. Dylan Walsh co-stars as Lois’ alien-hating father Sam Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui plays Clark’s former flame Lana Lang. Wolè Parks also features as the mysterious and villainous Stranger.

The CW must have a lot of faith in the show, as they ordered the production straight to series without any kind of review process after the pilot (due to the COVID-19-related delay to filming). This may mean that there could be some hiccups that have to be ironed out as the season continues, but hopefully Superman & Lois will start strong right off the bat when it premieres on February 23rd, 2021.