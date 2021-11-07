Superman & Lois Star Shares First Look At Arrowverse Return As Long-Lost Character

Superman & Lois season 2 is bringing back a long-lost Arrowverse character not seen in the DC TV franchise since 2016. Before even Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel appeared on the scene, Jenna Dewan played Lucy Lane in 13 episodes of Supergirl‘s first season, only she elected not to stick with the show once it moved from CBS to The CW. But, five years later, Dewan is finally returning to team up with Elizabeth Tulloch as Lucy’s more famous sister, Lois.

With filming on her guest spot complete, Dewan has taken to Instagram to share our first look at Lois and Lucy’s family reunion. The Step Up actress posted a snap of herself and her on-screen sis, along with a video of herself excitedly entering a trailer with “Lucy Lane” written on the door. “The Lane sisters,” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart emoji. “Couldn’t be more excited to be back playing Lucy Lane on Superman and Lois.”

Tulloch responded to Dewan’s post herself, commenting “Loved working with you and can’t wait until you’re back!” along with a sisters emojis. So it seems fans can rest assured that we’ll be seeing Lucy again after her first episode on the show.

Dewan’s Arrowverse return is a big surprise, not just because it’s been so long since she last played Lucy, but because Superman & Lois has previously been so divorced from the rest of the universe. For instance, the Lane women’s father, General Sam Lane, is played by Dylan Walsh on the series and not Glenn Morshower, who appeared opposite Dewan on Supergirl. This makes Dewan the first Supergirl star, outside of Hoechlin and Tulloch, to turn up on S&L.

The CW recently revealed its midseason schedule so we now know to expect the second season of Superman & Lois to premiere on January 11, 2022.