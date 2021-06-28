Supernatural Fans Want Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Return In Prequel Series

The Supernatural fandom is still reeling from last week’s announcement that The CW is working on a spinoff of the recently concluded hit show. A prequel series titled The Winchesters is being developed, set to focus on the younger days of John and Mary Winchester, Dean and Sam’s parents. Jensen Ackles is on board as an exec producer, and he’ll also provide narration in character as Dean.

While there is some excitement about the news, the overall reaction probably isn’t what The CW was hoping for. For one, Jared Padalecki caused a stir when he revealed he knew nothing about the spinoff until it was announced. Even though he’s since shared that he’s made up with Ackles over this, fans are still mad at the production team for keeping him out of the loop. What’s more, fans aren’t all that crazy over the concept behind this new show in the first place.

One way that the fandom could maybe be won around, though, would be to have it confirmed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is returning as John Winchester somehow. However, the Walking Dead star has currently yet to react to the SPN prequel in any way on social media. And people are getting desperate for some sort of response from him.

jeffrey dean morgan your silence on the spn prequel fallout is deafening — scarlett (@yesfirs) June 25, 2021

Folks are also keeping their fingers crossed that he’s in it.

i hope they keep jeffrey dean morgan as john winchester in the prequel — smoking big doinks in hoenn (@SunhatZhenya) June 25, 2021

Maybe they were, and then an angel reset their memories. I just hope they bring back Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith to play John and Mary in their 20s. — James Boggie (@JamesBoggie) June 25, 2021

yeah as much as i’d complain at first about a john centeic prequel i like seeing jeffrey dean morgan and seeing adam again would be nice — 🍑💖Assitude💖🍑 (@esidisibooks) June 25, 2021

Others are just confused at the lack of details available.

So wait..is Jeffrey Dean Morgan gonna star in this? I would assume so but I couldn't find anything in the article that said he has signed on — Jamie (@JamJamGaGa) June 25, 2021

It just doesn’t seem right to not have Morgan involved.

If this Supernatural spinoff gets the green light, I wonder who they'll get to play Mary and John Winchester? It doesn't seem right to have anyone but Jeffrey Dean Morgan play John 😕 — amanda (@reysavedbensolo) June 25, 2021

Obviously, the show being about a young John makes it less likely that Morgan will return. So why don’t they reconfigure it around John’s later life?

I would maybe be interested in seeing a show led by Jeffrey Dean Morgan that showed what he was up too when he left the kids alone. JDM is good at making you care about not Great guys and we didn’t see a LOT of what he did when he left them. Much less from his POV. — Sydney ( #SaveProdigalSon ) (@VexingTimes) June 25, 2021

It’s important to note that The Winchesters has only been given a script commitment for now – that means a pilot is being written – so there’s no guarantee that it’s going to actually happen. Especially given that SPN has had two failed spinoffs before now – remember Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters? Stay tuned for more news on this Supernatural prequel series as it comes in.