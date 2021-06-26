Jared Padalecki Says He’s Made Up With Jensen Ackles Again After Supernatural Spinoff News

The CW yesterday revealed that a Supernatural spinoff is in the works, a prequel series called The Winchesters that’s based around Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary, and will be narrated by Jensen Ackles. The problem was that this announcement was quickly overshadowed by Jared Padalecki’s reaction to the news on Twitter, with the Sam Winchester star revealing he didn’t know anything about the project and was “gutted” to discover the news second-hand.

This led to an outpouring of support for Padalecki, with SPN fans wondering why Ackles wouldn’t have involved his close friend in the spinoff, or at least told him it was happening. The good news is that Padalecki has since returned to social media to explain that he’s now spoken with Ackles. The star revealed that the duo had “had a great talk” and that “things are good” between them again.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good,” he wrote in a tweet. “The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers.”

It’s still unclear why Ackles and the rest of The Winchesters team hadn’t contacted Padalecki about the spinoff, but there are various reasons why that might be. Padalecki points one out in his tweet, that the show is actually still in the earliest stages of production. So far, The CW has only ordered a pilot script, so it’s not as if it’s received a full commission yet. What’s more, it’s possible that some impending leak could have forced the network’s hand and caused them to announce it sooner than expected, hence why he was left out the loop.

Whatever the reason, Supernatural fans will be pleased that the two brothers have buried the hatchet. And it’s not like Jared Padalecki is out of work. He’s set to return for Walker season 2, following his new show opening to record-breaking viewing figures on The CW earlier this year. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles will next be seen in Amazon’s The Boys season 3, from SPN creator Eric Kripke.