Production On Supernatural Won’t Be Affected By Jared Padalecki’s Arrest

Jared Padalecki’s weekend arrest is unlikely to impact the production of Supernatural‘s 15th and final season.

Citing a source close to The CW’s fantasy drama, TVLine reports that filming is expected to resume in Vancouver later this week, despite Padalecki being charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault following an altercation at a club in Austin, Texas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Video footage obtained by TMZ appeared to show Jared Padalecki arguing with a staff member of Stereotype, before allegedly striking the general manager in the face. The Sam Winchester actor was then escorted outside by a friend, and was eventually restrained by police. Eyewitnesses claim Padalecki proceeded to “pull out a wad of cash” from his pocket and flash it to the officers in attendance. His bond was set at $5,000, according to court documents.

Earlier this month, the 15th (and final) season of Supernatural debuted on The CW. It’s set to stretch for 20 episodes in total, and we understand production is currently at the mid-way point – Padalecki was at home in Austin, Texas on a planned break when the incident happened. The actor is due to return to Vancouver later in the week, and we’ll let you know if and when filming recommences.

For Padalecki, the actor has come clean about his struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, even starting his own charity T-shirt campaign, Always Keep Fighting, in aid of the nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms, which supports people who struggle with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, we ask that you try and reach out for help. As Jared Padalecki says, you’re never alone in your struggles.