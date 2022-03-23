The CW has hired Supernatural star Misha Collins to play an iconic Batman universe character in the pilot for its new DC TV series Gotham Knights. Collins, who portrayed the angel Castiel on the network’s former jewel in the crown from 2008 until its final season in 2020, is the latest cast member to board the prospective addition to The CW’s ever-growing roster of superhero productions.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Collins has signed up to play District Attorney Harvey Dent. As previously brought to life by the likes of Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones, and Aaron Eckhart, Dent promises to be a very different role from the loveable Cass as, in most versions, the upstanding lawyer is destined to become the supervillain Two-Face.

That said, Collins has joked that his Dent may share some sartorial similarities with Castiel. Following the news of his casting, the star took to Twitter to poke fun at his long association with his most famous role. Sharing a pic of a Two-Face action figure from The Dark Knight, Collins wrote, “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.).”

I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.) #newTVgig #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/a5F1EFnjzX — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 23, 2022

Gotham Knights takes place in a Gotham City, reeling from the shocking murder of its caped protector, Batman. Bruce Wayne’s rebellious adopted son (played by Oscar Morgan) forms an alliance with the children of his father’s enemies when they’re all framed for his death. With the city more dangerous than ever, the group of teen fugitives will have to step up and become its newest saviors.

Despite being showrun by Batwoman veterans Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights will not be directly related to Batwoman, nor will it be set in the mainstream Arrowverse continuity. Likewise, it has no connection with the upcoming video game of the same name. Alongside Morgan and Collins, the cast also currently includes Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, and Tyler DiChiara.