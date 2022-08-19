Surprise! A two-part bonus episode of ‘The Sandman’ has just dropped on Netflix

Netflix audiences around the world have gone crazy for The Sandman. The adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic horror/fantasy comic has shot to the top of the charts, so far clocking up an astonishing 127.5 million viewing hours. Surely confirmation of a second season can’t be too far away.

It looks like Netflix knew the show was going to hit big, as just two weeks after the premiere, we already have a new episode adapting two of the best short stories from the comics.

A two-part bonus episode of The Sandman — based on the stories Calliope and A Dream of a Thousand Cats — is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/3MBoJAZHuT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2022

“Calliope” centers on an ancient Greek Muse, a mythological figure in the form of a beautiful young woman who provides artistic inspiration for those close to her. The show sees Calliope captured and imprisoned under magical contract in a dark story that may cause controversy if Netflix faithfully adapts what was on the page.

“A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is another quintessentially Gaiman story, underlining that it’s not just human dreams that Morpheus has dominion over. The tale follows a young kitten learning about a cat’s place in the world, teasing that our feline friends aren’t necessarily adorable fuzzballs.

With these now out, we expect a second season to be announced soon. This release also means that the show has already adapted half of Dream Country, the third collected edition of the comics. Perhaps we may get the other two of those stories soon, bringing the award-winning “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and superhero nightmare “Façade” to life.

After that, we should pick up where the first season left off and see Morpheus returning to hell in The Sandman‘s “Season of Mists”, where he’s about to get an unwelcome surprise.