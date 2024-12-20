‘Survivor 47’ finalist Sam Phalen reveals the key moment at Final Tribal Council that didn’t make it to air

If you’re anything like me, chances are you were shouting at your television screen during the Final Tribal Council of Survivor 47, wondering why the heck “Operation Italy” was not discussed. After all, it was arguably the best blindside in the long history of the Emmy Award-winning series.

Earlier this season, Survivor 47 runner-up Sam Phalen – as well as jurors Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk – developed “Operation Italy” after a reward at the Survivor sanctuary that consisted of an Italian feast. Using a great deal of lying, stealing, and cheating to get their way, the trio spent all night coming up with the complex plan, and taking out the one and only Caroline Vidmar at the Tribal Council to follow, it was ultimately a success. Huzzah!

Unfortunately, both Andy and Genevieve were eliminated shortly after “Operation Italy” took place, with only one of its creators (AKA Sam) finding themselves in the Final Tribal Council. Sitting next to Rachel LaMont and Sue Smey, Sam ultimately lost to Rachel in a 7-1-0 vote, leaving us with just one burning question: could the sports reporter have taken home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize, had he discussed the complex plan that was “Operation Italy”?

Well, according to the Nashville resident, he actually did discuss “Operation Italy” at Final Tribal Council, however, it didn’t make it onto our television screens.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Sam said: “I think one of my favorite things that I talked about at Final Tribal, and one of my favorite aspects of my game as a whole, was breaking down ‘Operation Italy,’ and I really had the opportunity to talk about ‘Operation Italy’ in front of the jury and why I felt like it was such a good move from my game in so many different ways,” Sam explained, delving into the details of what really occurred at Final Tribal Council that fateful night:

“Me and the jury had a little bit of good back and forth and some debates about it. I think Caroline asked me at one point, ‘So are you saying that Genevieve and Andy don’t deserve credit?’ and I was able to stand on it and say, ‘They absolutely do, but you can’t write down either one of their names tonight,’ and so that was a moment that I think I would’ve liked to have been shown.”

Although discussions surrounding “Operation Italy” didn’t make it onto our television screens, it is safe to say that the move will be written into the Survivor history books for years to come. Nevertheless, to relive “Operation Italy” — as well as the rest of Survivor 47 — for yourself, you can stream the entirety of the season now via Paramount Plus.

