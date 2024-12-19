‘A massive accomplishment’: Jeff Probst says a certain ‘Survivor 47’ castaway is an inspiration to women everywhere

She might not have taken home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize, but it is safe to say that Survivor 47 finalist Sue Smey made quite an impression on her fellow castaways, as well as viewers at home.

For those who need a refresher, the flight school owner had a rather rocky start to her Survivor journey, simultaneously “battling severe stomach issues” and “a relentless migraine” as a member of the Tuku tribe. In the midst of the pain, Sue created a massive mess as she searched for a Hidden Immunity Idol — splattering red paint all over the ground, and placing a huge target on her back — seemingly shooting herself in the foot after just a few days in Fiji. Poor thing!

When the merge hit, Sue faced more and more adversity, losing her closest allies — Gabe Ortis and Caroline Vidmar — in a pair of devastating blindsides. She had a series of triumphs, though, making Survivor history as the oldest woman to win an individual immunity challenge, as well as the oldest woman to make it to the Final Tribal Council at 59 years old. How impressive is that?

While she received no votes from the jury — with the ousted castaways crowning Rachel LaMont the “Sole Survivor” instead — Sue’s game was still impressive (to say the least), with longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst going to far as to praise the New York native in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Keep scrolling to see what Jeff had to say about Sue.

“I loved Sue. I hope Sue inspires other 50+ women to apply,” Jeff gushed, prior to delving into the details:

“She really showed that if you have the drive, you can amaze yourself. Sue competed against people nearly four decades younger than her. Just take that in. It’s a massive accomplishment!”

He then transitioned to talking about why she did not take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize, arguing that “if there was an issue with Sue’s game from the jury point of view, I think it would be the lack of risks she took… being loyal is commendable and finding an Idol is impressive, but it’s what you do in the gaps that wins you a season of Survivor.”

Well, there is certainly a reason why Rachel emerged victorious instead, finding and playing advantages — a Hidden Immunity Idol, a “Block-A-Vote,” her “Shot In the Dark” and more — and going on an impressive run of immunity wins, ultimately tying Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin and Chrissy Hofbeck for the female record. No wonder she was deemed the winner!

Nevertheless, to see Sue, Rachel and the rest of the Survivor 47 castaways battle it out, you can stream the entire season — as well as previous seasons — via Paramount Plus as we speak.

