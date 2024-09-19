‘Survivor’ season 50 takes a backseat as its 3 icons jump ship to join another reality show

Season 50 of Survivor will have to wait and fans will find themselves looking forward to the hold up.

Why? Well, three iconic names from CBS’s version of Survivor are taking their talents to the land down under for Australian Survivor!

While legends and all-stars prepare themselves for the possibility of playing in the milestone season, Tony Vlachos, Cirie Fields, and Parvati Shallow have signed on for Survivor: Australia v. The World, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. Survivor Australia — widely adored by franchise superfans — aired its 11th season earlier this year. Next up is season 12’s Brain vs. Brawn II, which has already gone into production. So, according to the outlet, the three legends’ debut in the Oceanic series will hit our screens at some point in 2025.

To say there is excitement about them returning to what they do best is an understatement. Tony and Parvati are highly touted former winners. Heck, Tony won twice. And Cirie is regarded by many as the greatest castaway to never win. So, let’s take a brief look at the reality stars’ respective competition careers.

It’s funny — Parvati recently declared that she wouldn’t play Survivor again. After her stint on The Traitors US season 2, which aired in early 2024, Parvati told Entertainment Weekly that she was done with the franchise. “Oh God, no,” she said. “I don’t want to do Survivor anymore.”

Well, those words lasted around seven months.

Parvati Shallow

Parvati competed on Survivor four times and cashed the million-dollar check once. Her first season was Cook Islands in 2006. But, it was her second appearance when she became Survivor’s “black widow.” She controlled most of Fans vs. Favorites‘ end game en route to the seven-figure payday.

We’ve seen her twice on Survivor since then. She played in season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains and once again, Parvati made it to finale night. She came in second behind the series’ first two-time champion, Sandra Diaz-Twine. She also played during Winners at War but was taken out pre-merge.

Tony Vlachos

Speaking of two-time champs, Tony’s back for his fourth time. Unlike Parvati, Tony won during his first attempt at outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting. After playing a widely unorthodox and flashy game, Tony was crowned the king of Cagayan in 2014.

Tony popped up on Game Changers a few years later but was promptly voted out. He then sat on the sidelines until Winners at War in 2020, and after navigating a beach full of former winners, Tony notched his second victory and was anointed the champion of champions. He’s also slated to appear in the upcoming season of The Traitors US.

Cirie Fields

And we’ve got Cirie. Cirie’s shown up on four Survivor seasons dating back to 2006’s Panama. Although she’s shown extremely adept social-strategy abilities, Cirie’s never sat in front of the jury. Besides an early exit in Heroes vs. Villains, Cirie made it deep into the merge during Panama, Fans vs. Favorites, and Game Changers.

But, that’s not to say Cirie hasn’t celebrated a triumph on reality TV. She was the solo winner of The Traitors US season 1. Last year, we watched Cirie live in the Big Brother house for 93 days before being evicted from season 25 in fifth place.

So, who knows how things will shake out for the legends during Australian Survivor? Hopefully, they don’t suffer the fate of Sandra and Russell Hantz, who both played in separate seasons and were quickly sent back to America.

