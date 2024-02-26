Would Parvati Shallow play ‘Survivor’ again?

There’s a handful of Survivor royalty, and that includes Parvati Shallow. But, will the “Black Widow” ever endure another marooning? The four-time contestant and one-time champion made her reality competition debut at the age of 23 in 2006 as part of season 13’s Cook Islands. After being voted out in sixth place, she returned to the flagship series three seasons later to capture the Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites crown. Fast forward to season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains and Parvati once again found herself sitting at the final Tribal Council. She placed second behind Sandra Diaz-Twine.

And for her fourth stint on the island, Parvati joined the roster for season 40’s Winners at War in 2020. But, unfortunately for her and her fans, Parvati was ousted early, and it sounds like that’s the last we’ll see of her as a Survivor hopeful. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Parvati made it clear she had no intentions of playing Survivor again: “Oh God, no. I don’t want to do Survivor anymore.”

According to the outlet, Parvati had already closed the door on a Survivor return before. But, she made a comeback during Winners at War nonetheless. She said that she had a “soft spot” in her heart for Survivor. “It feels like an extended family for me,” she continued. “Seeing Jeff [Probst], seeing the producers, seeing all the camera operators — I know them all so well. They’ve been there through my whole growth trajectory in my life. So I do feel a sense of, it’s a family reunion I can’t miss. It’s twisted and sick, but I kind of love it.”

Still, Parvati admitted that if she played again, her target would once again shine more than most of the other players, like what happened during Winners at War. “If I play that game again, people will just try to get me out right away, and it kind of sucks,” Parvati said. “I want to be able to play.”

If she does pop up on another reality competition show, expect it to be much more stylish than Survivor.

I don’t want to do The Challenge. That’s a bunch of hoodlums getting drunk in a bunkbed situation. Not for me. Deal or No Deal Island is so ‘Boston Rob’ [Mariano]. Nothing could be more him. I think The Traitors was like a coming-out party for me. It was like a renaissance. I could wear new outfits, I could show up as a character, I could play a different role. I don’t see another show like that for me, unless it’s Dancing With the Stars or Drag Race, I don’t really want to do another show where it’s manipulating and emotional warfare. It’s triggering for me to do that, to be honest. So I’d like to do something that would be more of performance-based, maybe a physical kind of challenge, like Dancing With the Stars.

That said, the 41-year-old filmed The Traitors US season 2 late last year, which she enjoyed thoroughly.