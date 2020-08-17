Swamp Thing Premiering On The CW This October

Swamp Thing may have been cancelled by DC Universe after just 13 episodes, but it’s getting a kind of second life on The CW. Unable to produce new seasons of the Arrowverse shows in time, the network landed the rights to air the DC series this fall in order to fill out its schedules and tide superhero fans over until their usual programming resumes in the new year.

Today, The CW revealed its full fall schedule, including when we can expect Swamp Thing to premiere. The series, starring Derek Mears as the titular tragic creature and Crystal Reed as Abbie Arcane, kicks off on The CW on Tuesday, October 6th at 8 pm, with the first two episodes airing back to back, creating a 90-minute feature-length experience. It’ll then assume a typical 8-9 pm time slot starting the following week. There are 10 episodes in the show’s first and only season, so it’ll run through until early December.

The CW Reveals New Poster And Premiere Date For Swamp Thing 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

DC fans were heartbroken when DC Universe cruelly pulled the plug on Swamp Thing after just its pilot episode had aired. The pre-release buzz for the show was high and initial reviews were very positive, so it seemed a cert for renewal and not immediate cancellation. Unfortunately, however, a mixture of creative differences and high production costs – caused by tax breaks falling through – contributed to its early demise.

But now that it’s found a new home on The CW, is there a chance that ol’ Swampie could rise up from the water again? Well, network president Mark Pedowitz has said that we shouldn’t rule out the idea and presumably, he’s waiting to see how well season 1 does with viewers this fall. So, you know what that means? Yes, be sure to catch Swamp Thing on The CW starting this October if you want to do your bit to help it get a second season.