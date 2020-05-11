The CW Acquires Rights To DC Universe’s Swamp Thing

DC fans were devastated when DC Universe cancelled Swamp Thing after only its pilot had aired last May, with the TV adaptation of the horror comic book character prematurely wrapping up after just 13 episodes. There were hopes that the James Wan-produced show could be renewed elsewhere, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened. At least some good news has just reared its head, though, as The CW has now acquired season 1.

Deadline is reporting that the network has acquired the rights to air Swamp Thing‘s first and only run this summer, alongside Canadian crime drama Coroner and UK comedy Dead Pixels. Of course, it’s common for The CW to pick up pre-existing shows to fill their schedules during the summer months, and this should certainly come as welcome news to DC fans.

It’s only fitting that Swamp Thing has found a post-mortem home on The CW, too, given their vast DC franchise. In fact, Swampie was even confirmed to take place with the Arrowverse multiverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which featured a clip of Derek Mears’ creature in its ending montage (he lives on Earth-19, if you’re interested). An Earth-1/Prime version of the character has been mentioned to exist on Legends of Tomorrow as well, as a friend of John Constantine – obviously.

To reiterate, then, this doesn’t mean that more Swamp Thing is on the way, but it does give fans another excuse to rewatch the series later this year. The CW is expected to reveal its full schedule this Thursday, too, so keep an eye out for that.

Meanwhile, another DC Universe show, Stargirl, is set to air on The CW starting on May 19th, the day after it debuts on the streaming service. And with reviews so far promising another exciting superhero TV show, you’d be wise not to miss it.