Sweet Tooth Fans Can’t Get Enough Of The Show’s Narrator

The biggest names attached to Netflix’s new smash hit fantasy series Sweet Tooth are arguably those with the least onscreen impact. Creator, showrunner and director of four episodes Jim Mickle is known for acclaimed thriller Cold in July, horror comedy Stake Land and the severely underrated Hap & Leonard, while the most prominent figure attached to the project in any capacity is executive producer Robert Downey Jr.

Will Forte, meanwhile, is a recognizable star that’s appeared in countless hit movies and TV shows over the years but doesn’t necessarily have a ton of direct input on the plot past the first episode (even though he returns later on), while the voiceover is provided by a genuine legend. The warm, fuzzy tones of James Brolin are a welcome addition to Sweet Tooth and further hammer home the whimsical fantasy of the concept, and Netflix subscribers have clearly been enjoying his soothing intonations, as you can see from the reactions below.

#SweetTooth is really great, cast & story. #ChristianConvery is a perfect Gus, @NonsoAnozie is brilliant I still have a few ep. to watch I can’t wait to see more of #SefaniaLaVieOwen & #DaniaRamirez characters #JamesBrolin as narrator 👌🏻

I’d be thrilled if you interviewed them. https://t.co/HXIG40WJkS — Caroline (@CarolineRaby) June 7, 2021

So I'm watching #SweetTooth and enjoying it. I look up the cast and see the narrator is James Brolin. I feel bad, coz I thought he'd died years ago, I'm sure I read about it. Sorry James. 🥴 — NotGeorgeLucas (@NotGeorgeLucas1) June 6, 2021

Watching #SweetTooth and the narrator sounds like the @RickandMorty Simple Rick commercial — cashmerely (@CashmerelyMusic) June 6, 2021

Everything about Sweet Tooth is good, but James Brolin as the narrator was inspired. — liz (@TwoLemonades) June 6, 2021

I love the Narrator in the drama series of ' Sweet Tooth'… — Faiza Mardzoeki (@FaizaMardz) June 7, 2021

I love the narrator in Sweet Tooth. Great voice. — 40wattRange | SPS (@40wattrange) June 5, 2021

Just started #SweetTooth and I know I’m going to enjoy it cuz I love a narrator, makes it so magical and reminds me of pushing daisies 😂 — Mario ˣ🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) June 5, 2021

The setting is amazing, and Sweet Tooth is so well written. And the series has the best narrator. Congrats you guys, you did a great job. — Steffi84 🥔🏳️‍🌈🌟 #FF7🔥 (@SteffaneyW) June 5, 2021

Love how they used a narrator for this show, instant classic. — living in a world of wrong think (@JCitizen4) June 4, 2021

The narrator of Sweet Tooth show is josh Brolin father (although he himself is actually a famous actor that has won 2 emmys or something like that) — Alpheus (he/him) (@Alpheus119) June 3, 2021

The 80 year-old hasn’t been all that active over the last decade, with only a smattering of film and television credits to his name, but the two-time Golden Globe winner brings no shortage of gravitas to Sweet Tooth. Admittedly, a veteran character actor doing a voiceover is hardly a groundbreaking turn of events, especially when it comes to filling in some expositional gaps, but it still fits the tone of the series.

Sweet Tooth is currently the most-watched show on Netflix around the world, and while Jupiter’s Legacy also accomplished that feat and wound up getting canceled anyway, the reviews are much more positive for the DC Comics adaptation, so hopefully we’ll be finding out about a season 2 renewal in the not too distant future.