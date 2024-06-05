Amy Seimetz as Birdie in Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Season 2
Image via Netflix
Category:
TV
Netflix

‘Sweet Tooth’ season 3 reveals the true origin of Hybrids and the Sick

Before saying goodbye to fans, Netflix's 'Sweet Tooth' answers all of their questions about the Sick and Hybrids.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 12:39 pm

Since its first episode, Sweet Tooth has been dropping hints about the origin of the Hybrids and the Sick. Season 3 solves the mystery once and for all, answering fans’ most pressing questions.

Recommended Videos

Set in the most hopeful post-apocalypse ever, Sweet Tooth follows a Deer Boy named Gus (Christian Convery) as he crosses America ten years after a mysterious virus killed 98% of the human population. During the same time the Sick began to circulate, newborn babies started coming out of the womb as human-animal hybrids. The Hybrids were immune to the Sick, which led most of the survivors to blame the children for the plague that decimated humanity.

From the beginning, it was clear that Hybrids and the Sick were somehow related, but no one knew precisely how until season 3. As it turns out, the history of the Hybrids and the Sick began in the early 20th century.

The Sick was born in a cave in Alaska

Christian Convery as Gus, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya, and Nonso Anozie as Big Man/Jepp in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Image via Netflix

In 1911, Captain James Thacker departed for Alaska aboard a ship, hoping to track down a legendary fountain of youth that was supposedly capable of healing any illness. Thacker’s sister was suffering from a rare degenerative disorder, and Thacker was willing to do anything to save her. Amidst the frozen deserts of Alaska, Thacker finally found the cave housing the planet’s most well-kept secret.

Inside the cave, Thacker came across a tree shaped like deer antlers. The sap of the tree, which Thacker described as the “Blood of the Earth,” contained unique healing properties that could cure humanity from disease. However, the tree also manifested the planet’s vital energy, a sacred symbol of balance.

Willing to take the Blood of the Earth for himself, Thacker struck the tree’s trunk with an ax. The sap he retrieved would be able to produce the miraculous medicine he hoped to give his sister. However, a deadly virus also leaked from the tree, Nature’s response against human greed. 

The Sick poured from the tree’s wound, slowly infecting all crew members of Thacker’s ship. The Captain wanted to return to civilization and share his discovery with the world, but the crew knew that whatever their Captain did in the cave awakened a curse that would spread among humans. So, they committed mass suicide to ensure the Sick would remain frozen in Alaska, together with their dead bodies. 

Thanks to their brave decision, Thacker’s crew postponed the apocalypse until the 21st century, when Fort Smith Labs dug up Alaska’s ice and found the microorganisms pouring from the mystical tree since Thacker harmed it. Thacker’s descendant, Gillian Washington (Robyn Malcolm), wanted to retrace the steps of the missing Captain. In doing so, she doomed humanity.

The Sick and the Hybrids are part of Nature’s goal for the planet

Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Big Man/Jepp, and Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear/Becky in Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Tooth
Image via Netflix

The Sick represents only one side of Nature’s plan for the planet. Thacker’s blasphemous action made Nature realize that humans do not deserve to inherit Earth, which is why the Sick comes from the antler tree. However, the virus also changed human physiology so that newborn babies gain traits of animals.

In 1911, one of Thacker’s companions had an affair with an Inuit woman named Ikiaq. Ikiaq was pregnant when the disease spread through the ship crew, but she wasn’t affected by the Sick in the same fashion. Instead of falling ill, Ikiaq’s baby suffered a mutation in the womb, being born as a Hybrid. That means Gus is not the first Hybrid, a title that actually belongs to Munaq. Munaq is half caribou, a deer relative that lives in the frozen wastelands of the North. It’s clear, then, that deer-like Hybrids have a critical role to play in Nature’s plans, a fact that’s also reflected in the sacred tree’s shape.

With the Hybrids, Nature intends to create a new species to rule the world. However, instead of destroying their home planet for selfish reasons, this new species should live in harmony with animals and plants, which is why they present traits from other species. Still, the Hybrids are half-human, keeping all the good things about humanity. They are loyal to their family and friends, willing to help those in need, and surprisingly optimistic regardless of how grim a situation might look.

Hybrids and Sick play different roles in the same master plan. The Sick kill humans, deemed unworthy to live on the planet. At the same time, the new babies are Hybrids because Nature still wants to preserve the best aspects of humanity. 

The origin of the Sick and Hybrids serves as an uncomfortable reminder of how cruel and wicked humanity can be, especially when it comes to respecting other species and preserving the environment. Indeed, the final season of Sweet Tooth is anchored in some surprisingly trippy concepts, but the new information we receive about the origin of the Sick and the Hybrids expertly tie into everything we’ve seen in previous seasons.

All eight episodes of the third and final season of Sweet Tooth are available to stream on Netflix starting June 6.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to Robert Shinn, the controversial figure behind the alleged 7M cult?
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Netflix
Netflix
What happened to Robert Shinn, the controversial figure behind the alleged 7M cult?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 4, 2024
Read Article An eye-popping thriller that ruined lives and spawned legal action disappears from Netflix’s Top 10
'Baby Reindeer' screengrab of Martha's e-mails to Donny.
'Baby Reindeer' screengrab of Martha's e-mails to Donny.
'Baby Reindeer' screengrab of Martha's e-mails to Donny.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
An eye-popping thriller that ruined lives and spawned legal action disappears from Netflix’s Top 10
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 4, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 trailer teases a high-stakes twist that could set the ton on fire
Penelope Featherington looks concerned in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Penelope Featherington looks concerned in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Penelope Featherington looks concerned in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 trailer teases a high-stakes twist that could set the ton on fire
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 3, 2024
Read Article There’s one ‘Bridgerton’ relationship that might be fractured forever if season 3, part 2 follows through on its promise
Penelope and Violet Bridgerton holding hands in Bridgerton season 3 part 2
Penelope and Violet Bridgerton holding hands in Bridgerton season 3 part 2
Penelope and Violet Bridgerton holding hands in Bridgerton season 3 part 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
There’s one ‘Bridgerton’ relationship that might be fractured forever if season 3, part 2 follows through on its promise
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Release Date Confirmed
Baki Handma fighting against Ohm Tokita in the film Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura
Baki Handma fighting against Ohm Tokita in the film Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura
Baki Handma fighting against Ohm Tokita in the film Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Release Date Confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Robert Shinn, the controversial figure behind the alleged 7M cult?
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Netflix
Netflix
What happened to Robert Shinn, the controversial figure behind the alleged 7M cult?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 4, 2024
Read Article An eye-popping thriller that ruined lives and spawned legal action disappears from Netflix’s Top 10
'Baby Reindeer' screengrab of Martha's e-mails to Donny.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
An eye-popping thriller that ruined lives and spawned legal action disappears from Netflix’s Top 10
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 4, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 trailer teases a high-stakes twist that could set the ton on fire
Penelope Featherington looks concerned in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 trailer teases a high-stakes twist that could set the ton on fire
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 3, 2024
Read Article There’s one ‘Bridgerton’ relationship that might be fractured forever if season 3, part 2 follows through on its promise
Penelope and Violet Bridgerton holding hands in Bridgerton season 3 part 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
There’s one ‘Bridgerton’ relationship that might be fractured forever if season 3, part 2 follows through on its promise
Monica Coman Monica Coman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Release Date Confirmed
Baki Handma fighting against Ohm Tokita in the film Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Release Date Confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Jun 3, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.