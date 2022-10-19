Sydney Sweeney wants to see fans channel her ‘Euphoria’ character this Halloween

As Halloween quickly approaches, Sydney Sweeney has shared her excitement about seeing fans who plan to dress up as her character from Euphoria this spooky season.

Sweeney told interviewers from Entertainment Tonight that she looks forward to seeing people who dress up as characters from Euphoria, especially her character, Cassie. She believed that the show, especially the characters, has made an impact the culture and that she’s excited to see those people represent her character in public.

Sweeney also mentioned that her co-star, Alexa Demie, is also keen to see people dress up as her character, Maddy, this season.

“I have not personally run into anyone, but I hope I do. Because that’d be a lot of fun. I think it’s amazing. It’s just so cool. I like it. Alexa and I love it; means a lot to us that these characters have just impacted culture in such a way, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Maddy and Cassie became a popular theme for Halloween costumes in 2022. Not only was it because of its simplicity, but it’s also a great matching costume idea according to fans, despite the fight the two characters had at the end of the series. Season two of Euphoria ended in February 2022 and the show will be renewed for season three.

Fans can expect to receive more Halloween costume ideas from Sweeney in the future as the actress will appear in Barbarella and Madame Web movies. Perhaps Sweeney could give a tip or two on how to cosplay as a superhero.