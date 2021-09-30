Day Of The Dead isn’t just the name of the classic 1985 zombie film from horror maestro George A. Romero, it’s also the title of an upcoming SyFy series paying homage to Romero premiering next month, of which you can view the trailer above.

This exciting development coincides nicely with other horror releases in the pumpkin spice season, such as Amazon Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series and Halloween Kills coming to the theaters and Peacock on October 15–the very same day SyFy’s new show is set to premiere.

And to really get you hyped for the show, an official poster was just released by the artist “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin, per Bloody Disgusting. You can check that out down below:

SyFy's Romero-Inspired Day Of The Dead TV Series Gets New Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though Day Of The Dead originally did not wow audiences or critics at the time, it has since become a fan favorite and completes Romero’s original Of The Dead trilogy, the previous installments being Night Of The Living Dead and Dawn Of The Dead.

The lore of the unfolding of the zombie apocalypse progresses with each film, with the Night Of Living The Dead occurring at the immediate onset of the cataclysmic event, Dawn Of The Dead taking place a few weeks or months in, and Day Of The Dead taking place so far in the future that the last human hold out is now an underground military base where a scientist searching for a cure to zombieism stumbles upon the discovery that they are beginning to learn.

The show is set to take place in the first 24 hours of an undead invasion, according to Steven Kostanski, the director behind Leprechaun Returns and Psycho Goreman and who is also directing four episodes of the show. Despite perhaps a light rewrite of the timeline of the zombie outbreak as compared to the movie, the show is still described by Kotanski as an “ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters.”

SyFy’s Day Of The Dead is set to premiere on their channel on October 15th and was created by showrunners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff.