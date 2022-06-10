Pirate daddy Taika Waititi loves all your ‘soft gay porn’ about ‘Our Flag Means Death’

If you’re a fan of all the “horny soft gay porn” created around Our Flag Means Death, good news: so is Taika Waititi.

Waititi, the internet’s latest pirate daddy and famous ally of bisexual rights, is supposedly a big fan of all the soft erotica around his and Rhys Darby‘s characters in Our Flag Means Death. Waititi confirmed his support during a Variety TV Fest panel this week when he was asked during the panel about the budding queer romance between his character Blackbeard and Darby’s Gentleman Pirate.

He said it’s refreshing to be involved in a project where he doesn’t have to label anything and instead be part of a show where queer identities are treated normally instead of stigmatized. Waititi then revealed he’s seen all your adorable fan-art on Twitter about the queer pirate crew.

“It’s really nice to be involved for me to be able to participate in something where we don’t have to label anything or talk about it or say, ‘This is the gay pirate show.’ It’s just a thing where it just happens on the side. “I like to go on social media and see all of the fan art and see all of this incredible soft gay porn that’s been created around our characters and stuff.”

Don’t even try and tell me you’re an ally if you don’t spend hours doom-scrolling through Tumblr and Twitter to find spicy fan-art of your queer OTP.

Our Flag Means Death has been celebrated by the LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies for its groundbreaking queer representation. Badass bounty hunter Jim (Vico Ortiz) uses they/them pronouns. Lucius (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) hook up and fall in love, but they’re not defined by their romance. It’s all quite refreshing and what we want to see more of on TV.

As our sister site The Mary Sue put it, Our Flag Means Death is the antithesis of queerbaiting. And in the spirit of Pride Month, HBO officially confirmed earlier this month we’re getting a second season. Huzzah!