Grand Moff Tarkin Reportedly Returning For Cassian Andor TV Series

One of the upcoming Star Wars TV series headed for Disney Plus is based around Cassian Andor, as played by Diego Luna in Rogue One. The show will serve as a prequel to the movie, following the Rebel spy as he undertakes dangerous missions against the Empire. Alongside Luna, Alan Tudyk is returning as Cassian’s faithful yet cynical droid K-2SO. What’s more, a new report claims that one of SW‘s most iconic villains could also feature in the series.

Kessel Run Transmissions is reporting that Grand Moff Tarkin will appear in the Cassian Andor show. It’s not yet known how big his role will be or how exactly he’ll fit into the plot, but KRT has heard that Guy Henry will reprise the role of Tarkin. The British actor, also known for his involvement in the Harry Potter films, recreated the Peter Cushing character with state of the art motion capture tech in the 2016 Anthology movie.

It’s previously been revealed that the supporting cast will bring back another couple of classic Star Wars characters, too. Jimmy Smits will reprise Bail Organa, a role he’s played since the prequels, just as Genevieve O’Reilly will return as Mon Mothma. Alistair Petrie is also attached to appear as his RO character, General Draven. Meanwhile, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller are all joining the franchise in unknown roles.

The Cassian Andor series is being described as a spy thriller in space. Tony Gilroy, who helmed the reshoots on Rogue One, has been hired to serve as showrunner and he’ll also direct the premiere episode. As with everything, production has been delayed due to the pandemic, but it remains a priority for the studio, along with the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff starring Ewan McGregor.