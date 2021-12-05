Tatiana Maslany reveals comic book inspirations behind ‘She-Hulk’

Since appetites have been whetted by the sizzle reel that aired as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus Day contributions, fans are more desperate than ever to see more from streaming series She-Hulk.

While we did get to see Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in action at long last, any glimpses at her green alter ego were of the strictly tantalizing variety. Recent reports have claimed that the extensive visual effects work could see She-Hulk leapfrogged in the release schedule pecking order by Moon Knight, so we could be waiting a while for a full-length trailer.

First Look At Marvel's She-Hulk TV Series Smashes Online 1 of 5

Even the broad strokes of the plot are being kept under wraps, with Kevin Feige’s announcement of She-Hulk as a half-hour legal comedy pretty much all we’ve got to go on. However, during an appearance on the Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast, Maslanay divulged which comic book runs have served as the major inspirations.

Dan Slott and Charles Soule’s contributions to the She-Hulk mythology were cited, and they were known for stripping back the action elements to focus more on Jennifer’s work/life struggles and the superheroics that come with it. Slott’s run also featured a major role for Titania, with Jameela Jamil playing the role in live-action, so those familiar with the source material should have a much better idea of where things are heading.