Taylor Swift pays homage to the one and only Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Bejeweled’ video

The dust has barely settled on the release of Taylor Swift‘s latest album Midnights last week, but now the superstar is keeping the hype going by sharing a Cinderella-inspired music video for “Bejeweled.” But, is she paying reference to more than one princess from fiction?

With an all-star cast, including Laura Dern as the evil stepmother and HAIM as the step-sisters, this is a music video, directed by Swift herself, that thrives in its fairy tale splendor. However, the closing moments of the video have fans thinking Swift is paying homage to none other than Game of Thrones icon and House of the Dragon successor, Daenerys Targaryen.

After living through her trials and tribulations, Swift’s character of House Wench Taylor emerges, dressed in Marie Antoinette-inspired garb, on the balcony of a moonlit castle as the camera pans out. As we zoom out further and further, we see three dragons soaring and breathing fire around the building — an image that seems strangely familiar.

With everyone still firmly in the grips of that huge House of the Dragon season finale, keen-eyed fans think it’s an obvious reference to the Mad Queen herself.

the dragons covering her castle has got to be a reference to queen daenerys targaryen. taylor already said GOT inspired her to write rep (also one of her pop albums, which she said this song/mv is about her return to pop) and dany is the ultimate ANTI-HERO pic.twitter.com/U8ZsJM4pWS — kyle elizabeth (is midnight rain)🌙✨🌧 (@kylekerch) October 25, 2022

taylor put three dragons at the end of the bejeweled music video lmao i know a fellow daenerys fan when i see one pic.twitter.com/zfcqucAtnA — ✵ (@ingoIdo) October 25, 2022

DRAGONS IN BEJEWELED MV WHAT??? DAENERYS TARGARYEN??? GOT??? HOUSE OF DRAGON??? WHAT IS THIS??? — TS⁷ wwx birth month (@micdroptay) October 25, 2022

the daenerys reference at the end of bejeweled video yeah tay knows who mother is — chris 🦇 (@vigiIantechris) October 25, 2022

The three dragons in the end she's obviously a Daenerys Targaryen stan pic.twitter.com/l1Nrugj6jX — Bejeweled 🕛 (@faggherita) October 25, 2022

Of course, Taylor’s affinity for all things Westeros is no secret. In fact, she has spoken at length about how her 2017 album Reputation was largely inspired by Game of Thrones to Entertainment Weekly.

“These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter. “Look What You Made Me Do” is literally Arya Stark’s kill list. “King of My Heart” was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums. “I Did Something Bad” I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger. (“I Did Something Bad” and) “Look What You Made Me Do” are very Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well.”

Unfortunately for Swift and for all of us, we’ll be waiting a while for the second season of House of the Dragon, as it is only set to start filming early next year.