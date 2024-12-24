Teeny Chirichillo spills the tea on getting drunk and going ‘a little overboard’ throughout ‘Survivor 47’

They might not have taken home the title of “Sole Survivor” nor the million-dollar check, but Teeny Chirichillo certainly showed fans a side of themselves that was 100% authentic throughout Survivor 47.

Recommended Videos

Teaching their tribemates the latest Gen Z lingo, throwing a temper tantrum over some spaghetti, and mocking the oh-so manly Sam Phalen (on numerous occasions), viewers saw the good, the bad, and the ugly of Teeny. The best part had to be seeing the New Jersey native’s love for wine translate onto our television screens.

After all, the 24-year-old got drunk off of red wine during seemingly every reward at the Survivor sanctuary, even spilling Genevieve Mushaluk’s biggest secret while under the influence. C’mon, Teeny!

Looking back at their Survivor journey, Teeny could not help but laugh at their antics while tipsy, reminiscing on some of their drunken moments while speaking with Entertainment Weekl‘s Dalton Ross.

Image via CBS

When Dalton asked about all of the “unaired drunk Teeny footage” — which he deemed the “Teeny Tapes” — the freelance writer let out quite the chuckle, prior to admitting they “don’t want the world to get their hands on those… there’s a lot left on the editing room floor, especially after the steak reward with Sue [Smey] and Genevieve.”

Teeny continued the conversation by sharing that they have no regrets about their intoxicated behavior on the beach:

“Before going on Survivor, I was like, ‘If I get the chance to get a little drunk on my favorite show in Fiji, I got to do it.’ Did I take it a little overboard? Yeah. Am I learning things from that as well? Absolutely. But seriously, it’s so funny to watch back… It was super funny, and I think it’s great that it’s a part of my little story on the show.”

Given the fact that Teeny has been described as “the Charlie Brown of the season” — as their gameplay, consisting of failure after failure, is reminiscent of the Peanuts character — having their love for wine be a part of their “little story on the show” certainly added some comedic relief.

To see Teeny’s Survivor journey from start to finish — drunkenness and all — you may stream the entirety of Survivor 47 via Paramount Plus as we speak. Spoiler alert: their untimely exit after the final four fire-making challenge is one for the Survivor history books…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy