Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Teeny on 'Survivor 47'
Image via CBS
Category:
TV
News

Teeny Chirichillo spills the tea on getting drunk and going ‘a little overboard’ throughout ‘Survivor 47’

Tipsy Teeny is the best Teeny.
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 04:31 pm

They might not have taken home the title of “Sole Survivor” nor the million-dollar check, but Teeny Chirichillo certainly showed fans a side of themselves that was 100% authentic throughout Survivor 47.

Recommended Videos

Teaching their tribemates the latest Gen Z lingo, throwing a temper tantrum over some spaghetti, and mocking the oh-so manly Sam Phalen (on numerous occasions), viewers saw the good, the bad, and the ugly of Teeny. The best part had to be seeing the New Jersey native’s love for wine translate onto our television screens.

After all, the 24-year-old got drunk off of red wine during seemingly every reward at the Survivor sanctuary, even spilling Genevieve Mushaluk’s biggest secret while under the influence. C’mon, Teeny!

Looking back at their Survivor journey, Teeny could not help but laugh at their antics while tipsy, reminiscing on some of their drunken moments while speaking with Entertainment Weekl‘s Dalton Ross.

Image via CBS

When Dalton asked about all of the “unaired drunk Teeny footage” — which he deemed the “Teeny Tapes” — the freelance writer let out quite the chuckle, prior to admitting they “don’t want the world to get their hands on those… there’s a lot left on the editing room floor, especially after the steak reward with Sue [Smey] and Genevieve.”

Teeny continued the conversation by sharing that they have no regrets about their intoxicated behavior on the beach:

“Before going on Survivor, I was like, ‘If I get the chance to get a little drunk on my favorite show in Fiji, I got to do it.’ Did I take it a little overboard? Yeah. Am I learning things from that as well? Absolutely. But seriously, it’s so funny to watch back… It was super funny, and I think it’s great that it’s a part of my little story on the show.”

Given the fact that Teeny has been described as “the Charlie Brown of the season” — as their gameplay, consisting of failure after failure, is reminiscent of the Peanuts character — having their love for wine be a part of their “little story on the show” certainly added some comedic relief.

To see Teeny’s Survivor journey from start to finish — drunkenness and all — you may stream the entirety of Survivor 47 via Paramount Plus as we speak. Spoiler alert: their untimely exit after the final four fire-making challenge is one for the Survivor history books…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com