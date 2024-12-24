‘Humbling and enlightening’: One ‘Survivor 47’ castaway describes themselves as ‘the Charlie Brown of the season’

Based on how Survivor 47 translated onto our television screens, despite becoming a fan favorite castaway, it is safe to say that Teeny Chirichillo found themselves getting kicked while they were down repeatedly during their time in Fiji. Did the edit properly show off their game, though?

Losing their closest allies time and time again — from Aysha Welch to Kishan Patel to Sol Yi — Teeny (somehow) managed to make it to the unprecedented two-part finale of Survivor 47, falling short of the Final Tribal Council after a final four fire-making challenge that will go down in the Survivor history books.

Despite dominating the challenge from the very beginning, some wind eventually caused Teeny’s fire to teeter, allowing their arch-nemesis, Survivor 47 runner-up Sam Phalen — who had never even made a fire before — to slide in for the victory, ultimately securing his seat at the Final Tribal Council. Getting their torch snuffed that fateful night, this was the final loss (of many) that Teeny took, becoming the final member of the Survivor 47 jury.

Using a reference from Survivor 43‘s Owen Knight, Teeny was undoubtedly “the Charlie Brown of the season,” getting the (figurative) football pulled out from under them any time they tried to make a big move. Delving into the details in an exclusive exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, see below for everything they had to say about their not-so successful Survivor 47 journey.

Image via CBS

“Do you feel the edit properly showed off your game?” Entertainment Weekly reporter Dalton Ross asked Teeny to kick off the conversation, to which they replied “I do think so.” Then, the New Jersey native explained:

“I came home and when I talked to my friends and my family, I said to them, ‘What you can expect to see is authentically Teeny for the very good and also the very bad,’ and I knew that there would be moments on the show where parts of me came out that weren’t necessarily the best. For example, the tantrum over Sam, but I also think that you got to see the playfulness of me, you got to see the way that I was able to connect with the people in the game.”

While their “social, mischievous, and introspective” personality translated onto our television screens beautifully, Teeny then delved into the details of their rather lackluster gameplay. Using the infamous Charlie Brown reference, the freelance writer continued:

“I was proudly the Charlie Brown of the season. The football was lifted up many times, and that is representative exactly of how it was out there. It didn’t go in many ways the way that I wanted it to, but it’s still cool and humbling and enlightening for me to watch it back, and I think it’s pretty representative for sure.”

To see Teeny be authentically themselves — tipsiness, temper tantrums, TikTok terminology, and all — you may stream the entirety of Survivor 47 as we speak via Paramount Plus.

With the “Sole Survivor” (AKA Rachel LaMont) being deemed “one of the best overall players to ever compete” by Survivor host Jeff Probst himself, chances are you will not regret it…

