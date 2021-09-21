Temuera Morrison Will Return As Boba Fett During New Star Wars Series On Disney+

When it comes to iconic Star Wars characters that are still around, Boba Fett is amongst the best. With a new series focused around the character, The Book of Boba Fett launching later this year there is set to be a bunch more of this character for fans to indulge, even outside of this series.

The iconic actor behind this role Temuera Morrison will be lending his voicing talents to another part of the Star Wars canon, the upcoming limited animated series Star Wars: Visions. This anime anthology will join Disney+ on Sept. 22 and will see Morrison return to his role as Boba Fett once again.

Boba Fett will return in the episode titled “Tatooine Rhapsody” which makes perfect sense given the character’s ties to the planet. Morrison joined the Star Wars series as the bounty hunter Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel series, before taking up the mantle as his clone son Boba Fett during The Mandalorian season two.

With the momentum coming off The Mandalorian, Disney announced that they would be producing a spin-off series for Boba Fett to come to their streaming service later this year. This show, The Book of Boba Fett, will see Morrison take on the lead role.

For fans of the character or the actor, you’ve got plenty more Boba Fett to come starting with this appearance in Star Wars: Visions which is set to join the Disney+ streaming service on September 22nd.