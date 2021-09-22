Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Rumored For Disney Plus Solo Series

Tessa Thompson’s rise up the Hollywood ladder has been meteoric to say the least, when she was arguably best known for her twelve-episode stint on Veronica Mars between 2005 and 2006 up until a few years ago. Acclaimed performances in biopic Selma, dramedy Dear White People and sports sequel Creed brought her mainstream attention and recognition, leading to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress’ Valkyrie was one of many highlights from Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, and after making a cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame, she’ll play a much bigger part in next summer’s Love and Thunder. Now the King of Asgard, Thompson has been teasing that she’s on the lookout for a Queen, which is set to be one of the comic book blockbuster’s most prominent subplots.

A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that Marvel have even bigger plans in store for the 37 year-old, with the outlet offering that a Valkyrie Disney Plus series is in the works. There’s no word about how far along the development process the purported project is, where it falls on the MCU timeline or what the story will be, so the lack of information makes this slice of speculation fairly vague for the time being.

Depending on how the dust settles after Love and Thunder, though, Valkyrie might be well-placed to headline her own show. The MCU’s streaming expansion is predominantly focusing on lesser-known or brand new characters, and given the positive reception to her performances so far, she fits the bill.