The surprise appearance of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale might just be the highlight of Disney’s Star Wars tenure in terms of how much buzz it generated on social media. So if every conceivable starship and many scenes from across the Skywalker Saga eventually get their own LEGO set, why shouldn’t the Last Jedi?

Ever since the galaxy far, far away returned to the big screens with The Force Awakens, fans had been clamoring for epic scenes involving legacy characters like Leia, Luke, or even Han. This hype reached its height with The Last Jedi, which was supposed to center around Luke as the last living embodiment of the ancient Jedi order.

Alas, director Rian Johnson opted to take the story in a different direction, denying many folks who were waiting to see the Jedi Master in action at the peak of his power. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni amended this in The Mandalorian, which showed just how potent the protagonist has become in his prime.

Many of us have probably rewatched that epic hallway massacre of the Dark Troopers dozens of times, but thanks to this new LEGO set that has recently found its way to an online shop, you’ll be able to roughly recreate the scene or add it to your Star Wars brick toy collection.

'The Mandalorian's Luke Skywalker Gets His Own LEGO Set 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has seemingly teased the return of Luke Skywalker alongside Grogu. Though at this point and with all the surprises and twists we’ve seen so far, who knows what the Lucasfilm producers have really got planned?