‘That is all we can promise’: The creators of a costumed cult favorite James Gunn was blamed for destroying ‘going out on our terms’

Ever since he first seized the throne as DC Studios co-CEO, anything negative that happens in, on, or around the superhero shared universe will be blamed on James Gunn. That’s what happens when you’re the man in charge, but he made a point of saying the impending farewell of Doom Patrol had nothing to do with him.

Of course, just because he publicly explained that the call to end the acclaimed cult favorite comic book adaptation wasn’t his his, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t the target for widespread blame and outrage anyway. The offbeat, off-kilter, and altogether wonderful superhero story is preparing to wrap up with its impending fourth season, and the key creatives in charge have promised to bow out on their own terms.

via HBO Max

Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Jeremy Carver admitted that he had an inkling the end was nigh, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be sending the titular team and their madcap adventures off with a tinge of regret or bittersweetness.

“Let’s just say we had a strong-enough feeling going into the season that Season 4 might be our last. Our number one priority was going out on our terms, with a satisfying ending and — most importantly — character arcs that felt considered, earned and unrushed. Our fans should expect endings that are true. That is all we can promise. The most difficult gear to shift into was ‘End,’ we created these characters to live together, struggle together and f*ck up together, forever.”

The first two episodes of Doom Patrol‘s final season are now streaming, so it’s time to tune in and prepare to bid farewell to the popular show in its current iteration, because a prospective reboot at the hands of Gunn and Peter Safran can’t be ruled out by any stretch.