The 10 best Taylor Sheridan movies and tv shows, ranked

Taylor Sheridan is a force in entertainment so powerful that the moment his name is mentioned in social circles, ears perk up, and attention gets turned. He’s a force to be reckoned with, a massive presence in film and television, and he has a way with storytelling that captivates audiences, always leaving us wanting more. From Hell or High Water to Yellowstone; Sheridan knows how to strike gold when he sits down to craft a project, and fans are always waiting for the next one to sweep them off their feet.

Sheridan begins most of his projects with a beautiful opening scene and keeps viewers close with characters you can’t help but love and loathe woven into storylines that keep you hanging on the edge of your seat from second to second. There are moments that make you laugh, cry, and gasp in shock — all weaving together to take you from one scene to the next, and before you know it, you’re deeply invested in the lives of these fictional characters in a realm you’ve never stepped foot in.

Spending time honing his craft, Sheridan doesn’t just talk the talk; he walks the walk, so to speak. He lives the cowboy way of life, which makes sense as to why his Westerns are always so beautifully done, and he ensures that audiences are transported from the comfort of their living rooms to the excitement and turmoil of the series or film in front of them. It’s because he’s so deeply invested in his work that his projects do so well, and while his name may evoke different emotions in some when they hear it, one thing is for sure — Sheridan is unforgettable, be it as a friend or a foe.

With many upcoming projects on his plate and existing ones unfinished, Sheridan shows no signs of slowing down. Without giving too much away, as a major fan of all things Yellowstone, it’s safe to assume what will round out my top three picks. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Sicario

Is it an absolute tragedy to have Sicario so low on a list? Perhaps, but you have to hear me out; this is coming from a major Yellowverse fan, and I wouldn’t say any of these projects deserve a “last place” or even a “low” ranking; alas, there has to be a starting and an end-point.

Starring Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, and Josh Brolin — the film is a testament to the staying power of the age-old fight of good vs evil. Hired to take on the influential leader of a major drug cartel in Mexico, Kate Macer and Reggie Wayne must lead a charge that could risk their lives to bring down a man hell-bent on death and despair. As the story moves forward, it’s soon discovered that not everything is as it seems; the good guys aren’t always the good guys, and the story will take our leading duo into territory they never imagined.

Sicario is well-acted, written, and delivered, and if you’ve not seen this one yet, it’s definitely not one to sleep on.

Without Remorse

The first trailer for this one with Michael B. Jordan caught my attention immediately because, well, Michael B. Jordan. While it isn’t one of the most beloved Tom Clancy films overall, I thoroughly enjoyed it and for more than just, well, Michael B. Jordan.

Sheridan brought to life an emotional story in Without Remorse, and the acting is superb as well. Upon learning that his pregnant wife and friends were killed, and healing from an almost life-ending situation of his own, Jordan’s John Kelly goes on a mission for revenge, and nothing will stop him from achieving it. It’s a captivating movie and one that will demand your attention from start to finish.

Wind River

Starring the talented Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, Sheridan’s Wind River is also a must-watch for those who follow Sheridan’s storytelling, and one that touches on a topic that, while heartbreaking, is a real tragedy still taking place to this day.

The rape and murder of Indigenous women happens far too often, with little to no justice ever happening in many cases; in Wind River, that truth is again on display. It’s included in the film that the number of Indigenous women who are missing is unknown. That idea forces you to step out of the entertainment experience and into a reality that is as unfair as it is deplorable.

Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water is one of the films most widely recognized as Sheridan magic, and the 2016 neo-Western crime drama tells a story of desperation and the lengths people will go to save what they can’t imagine letting go of. Starring Chris Pine, Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham, the film centers around brothers desperately trying to save their ranch and how they’ll let nothing get in their way.

Mayor of Kingstown

Another Renner-led Sheridan project, Mayor of Kingstown captivated audiences with its first episode and has kept us hooked since day one. Bringing a town to justice sits at the heart of this project but shows that the idea is more convoluted than that. It’s not easy to be the mayor of a town, and it’s only made more difficult by ideas that have been part of society for longer than any of us have been alive. Be it twisted cops and guards to prisoners and street gangs, this one is full of malice and heartache.

Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone can do no wrong, and his leading Tulsa King is something that fans were thrilled about from the very beginning. A mafia leader gets released from prison and realizes that the life he once knew is nowhere to be found, friends have turned into foes, and it is soon discovered that they’ve likely been that way for quite some time. So what does one do when starting over only knowing a life of crime? You do what you do best.

Special Ops: Lioness

We were blown away by the very first episode of Special Ops: Lioness, and as a whole, the series was phenomenal from start to finish. While some may feel differently about the final episode, we think that Sheridan knocked it largely out of the park with this one. A spec ops team is at the heart of this story, and it’s a preview, as many of Sheridan’s projects are, into the lengths people are willing to go to stop evil from taking over, even if that means dipping their toes in it, too.

1923

A Yellowstone prequel, 1923 tells the story of Duttons of days past as they fought for their land, their family, and their beliefs in a time when things were rapidly changing and evolving. The Duttons have always been captivated by a promise to themselves, sticking true to their word and doing everything in their power to have something to give to their familial lines that would inhabit the Earth after their departure. In 1923, we meet a facet of the family that fought for survival against all odds and dared to scream in the face of danger with power and rage. You won’t want to miss a second of it.

1883

To be honest, it was almost hard to decide if 1883 would land as my top choice or number two, and that says a lot coming from me. I could tell you anything about any character or storyline in the Dutton realm, and Yellowstone is my favorite series, but 1883 was a close second for several reasons. An amazing cast, a phenomenal storyline, and captivating emotions that drew you in and made you forget you were living in a world outside of their journey…it was almost magical.

There’s something otherworldly about 1883, and as we see life, love, and heartache told over a family history in different parts, we also get our first look at why the Dutton land is so vital to the family we know today through Yellowstone. It’s as emotional a journey as it is harrowing, and I can’t get enough of it.

Yellowstone

Of course, Yellowstone is ranked number one on my list, and I could talk to you all day about the dynamics of my decision and what the pull to this specific storyline and characters are, but I’ll try to summarize it to the best of my abilities and keep things concise. Sort of.

The opening scene of Yellowstone is what initially drew me in, obviously, right? Hear me out; we see wreckage; a tragedy has just taken place, and the remnants of it are scattered all about. John Dutton tells a field of cattle that great lengths must be taken to ensure their survival, but he’s not just talking about the animals.

John feels like a man very much in his element, but at the same time, he’s drowning in it, and you immediately want to learn more. We soon meet Beth and Rip, Kayce and Monica, and Jamie, and we learn that this family functions in dysfunction but that they also love hard and fight even harder. It’s impossible to imagine the pop culture realm without Yellowstone‘s massive impact.

While the series is drawing to a close sooner than we ever hoped, with a cloud of drama hanging over it, we’ll never regret becoming fans of this series. I can only hope that, with time away, those closest to the project will see the importance of ending this leg of the Yellowverse journey with the respect it deserves.

It’s a Dutton world, and we’re all just living in it.