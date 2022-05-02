The adults take the spotlight in new ‘Stranger Things 4’ character posters

Now that May is here, we can officially say that Stranger Things returns to our screens this month. It’s been a long, painful wait for the next run of the streaming sensation to arrive, both because of COVID-related delays and because this mammoth-sized season took ages to shoot. But now that season four is just around the corner, Netflix is kicking the marketing machine up a gear.

Case in point, these new character posters for Stranger Things 4 have been shared on Twitter this Monday morning. This initial batch of three skips over the teenagers of Hawkins, Indiana and instead focuses on three of the cast’s adult protagonists. Namely, mighty matriarch Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), missing sheriff Hopper (David Harbour), and eccentric reporter Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). Gelman has been with the show since season two, but this is his first year as a regular cast member.

Netflix has previously posted a character poster in the same style of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, which depicts the telepathic heroine in her season one guise, including hospital gown and shaved head, teasing the flashbacks to her past that are to come in the new run. Expect further posters to put the spotlight on the likes of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).

As for the old fogeys featured in these posters, reports of Hopper’s death might’ve been greatly exaggerated but he’s still not doing too great, having been imprisoned in a Russian gulag. Joyce, meanwhile, has relocated her family, and El, to the city over her grief at his “death.” Maybe Murray will be the one to discover the truth about Jim’s disappearing act?

Don’t miss the super-sized Stranger Things 4 when its first half drops on Netflix this May 27. The second part then follows six weeks later on July 1.