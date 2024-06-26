‘The Bear’ season 4 release window, cast, and more

Remember that time on The Bear when online pre-orders began rolling in by the hundreds moments before our heroes were about to plunge into a lunch rush, and Carmy momentarily turned into an absolute monster as a result?

Recommended Videos

Well, season three of The Bear is just hours away from landing in our Hulu queues, and the just-confirmed season four’s prep (aka filming) has already completed. Perhaps this will soften Carmy’s stance on pre-orders, depending on how successful he, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of this kitchen staff are at keeping round three of their unadulterated madness at bay.

We’re still feeling the season three hype at the moment, but we’ll get you situated for the road ahead to season four with everything we know about it so far.

What will The Bear season 4 be about?

Screenshot via Hulu

That sort of depends on what note season three ends up leaving us on. We know that Carmy and the gang are about to plug in for their Michelin star campaign now that The Bear is fully open for business, so season four will likely center on the fallout of that particular venture, regardless of where Carmy and company end up on the success spectrum.

Who stars in The Bear season 4?

Photo via Hulu

The illustrious trio of Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri (who directed the sixth episode of the third season) will no doubt lead the charge once again for season four, with Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Oliver Platt, and Matty Matheson likely shoring up the cast as they always have.

Outside of the main cast, we’re likely to see more of Molly Gordon (who plays Claire, the woman whose heart Carmy broke quite tragically in the season two finale), and Jamie Lee Curtis (the mother of the Berzatto siblings whose behavior explains why Carmy and Natalie are the way they are now), depending on how things shake out in season three.

And, of course, season four will probably have a smorgasbord of major guest stars, assuming season two wasn’t just a one-off cameo party that won’t continue in season three.

When will season 4 release?

Image via FX

Season 4 of The Bear will release exclusively on Hulu, but there’s no exact release window at the time of writing. As mentioned earlier, though, filming has already completed for season four, so we’re sure that news will come after it’s had just a bit more time in the oven, so to speak.

In the meantime, all 10 episodes of The Bear season three will be dropping tonight on Hulu at 9PM ET, so let it rip, folks.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy