The best animated Thanksgiving TV episodes you need to watch this November

Ah, the holiday season. It’s the preeminent time for joy, cheer, and garbage television, which actually makes for some entertaining fun. So before you jingle those bells and deck the halls, it’s important to grab a seat on the couch and adhere to an assortment of gnarly Thanksgiving TV specials.

And while a large majority of the very best Thanksgiving TV episodes pertain to classic ‘90s family sitcoms, there’s certainly no denying that a plethora of infamous animated series have produced a fair share of memorable episodes related to Turkey Day. Of course, it seems absolutely pointless to indulge in a variety of flavorful pies and a full plate of stuffing without having the television blaring in the background.

So from classic animated shows from the ‘90s to modern-day comedies which continue to provide us with endless laughs, let’s dive in and explore the best animated Thanksgiving TV episodes that are perfect for watchlists this November.

Garfield – “Garfield’s Thanksgiving”

Image via CBS

Considering the entire series is about a pudgy cat who loves to eat like his life depends on it, need I actually say more? Nevertheless, Garfield is one of those nostalgic TV shows that just never seems to leave your mind — especially the episode where Garfield is placed on a strict diet right before Thanksgiving. Naturally, Garfield retaliates by trying to sabotage his owner Jon’s dinner date, all because he couldn’t indulge in a huge feast. It’s so, so silly, but also undoubtedly hilarious.

American Dad! – “There Will Be Bad Blood”

Image via Fox

There’s a strong reason why ever-popular animated series such as American Dad! and Family Guy attracts such a wide audience — because these shows are incredibly funny. And just like with every other major show out there, audiences are further captivated by particular holiday specials, which certainly helps when you realize just how masterful this Thanksgiving episode is. Hitting the nail on the head in terms of social issues and greed, this episode is the perfect watch for Turkey Day.

Rugrats – “The Turkey Who Came to Dinner”

Image via Nickelodeon

You’d be hard-pressed to find a singular soul who grew up as a ‘90s kid who wasn’t completely obsessed with Rugrats. Just as often as the beloved series focused on the lives of a group of babies, the series also managed to touch on more serious topics — especially in this specific Thanksgiving episode, where the infants are taught about the true story of Native Americans and the expedition of the pilgrims. It’s a must-watch episode that all should adhere to this November.

Winnie the Pooh – “A Winnie the Pooh Thanksgiving”

Image via ABC

For some of us, Winnie the Pooh isn’t just a character, but a way of life. For some of us, our first birthday party featured us dressed head-to-toe in Winnie the Pooh attire. Oh, just me? That’s alright. Anyway, this made-for-TV special undoubtedly showcases a whirlwind of nostalgia — with the entire group gathering together to share a marvelous Thanksgiving feast amongst them. And even when the dinner is seemingly ruined, the gang all learn that spending quality time with friends and family is the true importance.

Bob’s Burgers – “Turkey in a Can”

Image via Fox

Out of all the fantastic television shows on this list, I’d humbly argue that very few can handle Thanksgiving episodes as good as Bob’s Burgers. But while the show possesses a handful of memorable Turkey Day specials, there’s simply no denying that “Turkey in a Can” is the cream of the crop. With the witty special centering around a turkey-destroying perpetrator who keeps placing the uncooked bird in various toilets, there’s plenty of gut-busting humor to make your Thanksgiving even more memorable.

South Park – “Black Friday”

Image via Comedy Central

Technically, this isn’t a Thanksgiving episode per se, so we are bending the rules a little bit, but this episode of South Park is worth it. So while this doesn’t specifically pertain to Thanksgiving, it takes place the day after — which has gotta count for something. As its title happily suggests, the special centers around the chaos and insanity that occurs during most Black Friday sales. The special partially pokes fun at Game of Thrones, which certainly makes for excellent TV.

King of the Hill – “Happy Hank’s Giving”

Image via Fox

If you’re like me and grew up around the potty mouths of your dad and uncles, then King of the Hill feels like nothing short of a blast from the past of childhood. But in the show’s specific Thanksgiving episode, the familiar Hill family find themselves caught up in the escapable holiday rush and wind up stranded at the airport rather than loosening their pants and eating an entire feast of stuffing and pie. It’s not an ideal real-life situation, but it makes for a comical episode.

Hey Arnold! – “Arnold’s Thanksgiving”

Image via Nickelodeon

I might be a little biased here, but Hey Arnold! Is definitely one of the best animated series from the ‘90s. Centering around the titular football-headed Arnold, this Turkey Day extravaganza revolves around Arnold and his friend-slash-nemesis Helga ditching their own families and attending Thanksgiving dinner at their teacher’s house. In the end, the pair realize that spending quality time with their own kin is truly what the holiday is all about.

Peanuts – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

Image via CBS

I already know that lovable jingle is in your head right now, because who doesn’t hum the Peanuts theme song to themselves from time to time? Aside from the infectious theme song, this Thanksgiving special makes the rest of these episodes seem meaningless — especially when the episode perfectly tackles the theme of family and the importance of being with loved ones for the Thanksgiving festivities. You’ll definitely want to add this one to the watchlist for this year’s Turkey Day.

The Simpsons – “Bart vs. Thanksgiving”

Image via Fox

There’s several huge reasons as to why The Simpsons is one of the most popular animated series of all time, and its unforgettable Thanksgiving episode is definitely a fantastic example. In the favorable episode, chaos absolutely ensues once Bart breaks his sister Lisa’s centerpiece. Disgruntled and upset, Bart soon runs away from home and eventually finds himself in a soup kitchen. In the end, Bart realizes the error of his ways and returns home to be with the one thing that cannot be replaced — family.