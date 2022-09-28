The best season of episodic Marvel content may have had nothing to do with Kevin Feige at all

Kevin Feige declared that WandaVision marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s official expansion into episodic storytelling, causing uproar on the internet as fan favorite shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the entire Netflix lineup of street-level scraps were cast to the canonical scrapheap.

While there’s plenty of Marvel maniacs out there who refuse to take the chief creative officer’s word as canon, Charlie Cox confirming that Daredevil: Born Again was a completely fresh start supported Feige’s point, even if Vincent D’Onofrio maintains that he’s playing the exact same version of Kingpin who terrorized New York City for three seasons.

Interestingly, though, given that we’re being bombarded by new Disney Plus shows at increasingly regular intervals, there’s been a huge wave of support behind the notion that the single best run of episodic content to emerge during the Marvel Studios era had absolutely nothing to do with Feige at all.

Jessica Jones, much like the rest of the Defenders Saga, was a Marvel Television production that was spearheaded by Jeph Loeb – who was ultimately ousted from the company altogether following a power struggle that saw Feige handed complete autonomy in the wake of the infamous Creative Committee’s disbandment.

Krysten Ritter’s introductory 13-episode adventure is held up by plenty of supporters as Marvel’s best-ever standalone season, and while that’s not necessarily reflected in the reviews, it’s clear that the founder, owner, and operator of Alias Investigations made a lasting impact on audiences everywhere.