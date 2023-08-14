The best shows like Netflix’s ‘Burn the House Down’

We’ve been hooked on Netflix shows from different parts of the world like Squid Game and Narcos, so when Burn the House Down, a thrilling and captivating Japanese mystery thriller series based on the popular manga of the same name, premiered on July 13, we were eager to dive into this new visual offering. The series follows Anzu Murata, a young woman seeking vengeance for a catastrophic fire that destroyed her childhood home and led to her mother being wrongfully accused.

The complex and exciting plot of the show will have you on the edge of your seat. Each episode builds suspensefully on the previous one, uncovering the origins of the house fire and delving further into themes of justice, betrayal, and the repercussions of one’s actions. When it comes to aesthetics, Burn the House Down is hard to beat. The cinematography and production design create a moody and atmospheric setting, enhancing the sense of mystery and tension. Whether you are a fan of the original manga or simply appreciate gripping mysteries, there are many other international series similar to Burn the House Down on Netflix, and here are 10 of the finest.

10. Followers (2020)

Mika Ninagawa directs the Netflix Japanese drama series Followers, set in Tokyo. The show delves into diverse women’s lives in today’s digital environment. It dives into the linked lifestyles of Tokyo’s fashion and entertainment industries and how they connect and engage via social media. Limi Nara, a famous and successful photographer, and her friendship with Natsume Hyakuta, an aspiring actress, are central to the plot.

The series offers a sleek and upbeat look at modern Japanese culture, delving into issues such as stardom, romance, friendship, job progression, and the widespread impact of social media. The private and professional lives of the characters drive the show, and it is through their experiences that Followers provides a window into the complexities of current life and relationships in the age of Instagram, where one’s online persona can influence one’s offline world.

9. Kohrra (2023)

Sudip Sharma and Randeep Jha’s Kohrra is an Indian Punjabi-language crime thriller police procedural series that premiered in July 2023 on Netflix. Murder mystery meets insightful analysis of contemporary Punjab and the Punjabi mind in this series starring Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Suvinder Vicky, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary.

The story of Kohrra begins when an NRI who has returned home for his wedding is found dead in the fields, and his best buddy has disappeared. Investigating the murder, local police officers Balbir (Suvinder Vicky) and Garundi (Barun Sobti) set in motion a chain of events that would ultimately reveal the truth about family politics, hidden shame, male ego, unresolved childhood trauma, unrequited passion, hidden sexual identities, and intergenerational hatred.

8. Midnight Diner (2009 – 2019)

The Japanese anthology series Midnight Diner (known as Shinya Shokudō in Japanese) has won people’s hearts worldwide. Based on the manga of the same name by Yarō Abe, the show was adapted for television and began airing in Japan in 2009. The series found an international audience when Netflix later picked it up. Midnight Diner is about the owner of a modest diner in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood, who goes by the name “Master.” The restaurant serves a limited menu of classic fare between midnight and seven in the morning. However, if Master has the necessary ingredients, he will prepare the customer’s requested dish.

Each episode focuses on a specific meal the diner’s customer requested and a story about that person. Master’s customers, many of whom are struggling with their own inner demons, longings, and secrets, find solace in the shared experience of creating and savoring meals with him. The stories illustrate Tokyo’s citizens’ wide range of emotions and experiences, ranging from joy to sadness to laughter and even tragedy.

7. Can You Hear Me? (2018 – 2021)

Can You Hear Me? (formerly titled “M’entends-tu?”) is a Canadian series that ran for three seasons, beginning in 2018. The French-language show aired initially on Télé-Québec before streaming on Netflix worldwide. Can You Hear Me? chronicles the experiences of three young women named Ada, Carla, and Fabiola from a disadvantaged section of Montreal as they deal with issues of female friendship, romantic relationships, financial hardship, and family problems.

They’re there for each other through thick and thin, sharing hopes, fears, triumphs, and tragedies. The stories are recounted with a mixture of comedy and melancholy, providing a genuine and moving look at the difficulties of living in a marginalized community. The series’ heart and soul come from the characters’ true friendships with one another.

6. Selection Day (2018)

Selection Day, based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name, published in 2016, debuted on Dec. 28, 2018. The series is a coming-of-age drama with an inspiring story of ambition, love, and personal growth set against the backdrop of cricket fans’ undying love for the sport. Filmed on location in Mumbai, India, Selection Day follows the lives of Radha and Manju Kumar, two teenage cricket prodigies nurtured by their excessively ambitious and authoritarian father, Mohan. Mohan exerts an unhealthy level of control over his sons’ lives in his unrelenting pursuit of making them professional cricket players.

The brothers are enrolled in a prestigious academy in Mumbai to hone their cricketing skills further and prepare for “Selection Day,” where the city’s most promising young cricketers are chosen to play professional cricket. It becomes clear that whereas Radha has inherited his father’s passionate enthusiasm for cricket, Manju is less enamored with the game and has other aspirations and interests as the story progresses. The conflicting desires and expectations create tension within the family, setting the stage for an emotional drama.

5. Celebrity (2023)

Kim Cheol-kyu’s Celebrity is an exciting Netflix series that provides an intriguing look at South Korea’s fascinating world of social media stardom and virtual fame. The protagonist, Ah-ri, is a young Korean woman working in cosmetics sales who suddenly becomes a viral online sensation. Ah-ri swiftly learns the downsides of online notoriety as she pursues her dream of being the next big thing.

In its 12 compelling episodes, Celebrity explores every aspect of the celebrity social media scene, shedding light on the cutthroat competitiveness and pressures of being in the public eye. The series reveals people’s difficulties in their quest for online stardom and the repercussions of overnight success. To ensure the series’ authenticity, director Kim Cheol-kyu conducted a considerable study into the world of influencers and consulted with actual Instagram and YouTube stars. Although Celebrity is a work of fiction, the highs and lows of virtual fame that it depicts are based on real-life events and news articles.

4. Alice in Borderland (2020 – 2022)

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller series that premiered on Netflix in 2020. The show, directed by Shinsuke Sato, is an adaptation of Haro Aso’s manga series of the same name. The protagonist, Arisu, is a young man with few goals in life and a penchant for video games. In a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, Arisu meets up with his two buddies, Chota and Karube. No other humans seem to be in the city, and the three quickly learn that they are being used as pawns in a series of dangerous games.

The stakes in these games go far beyond ordinary entertainment. The participants have to win, or they will die a horrible death. Mysterious people with unknown intentions oversee the games from the shadows. The suit of a card stands for the category of game it represents, and its numerical value denotes the degree of challenge given by that game. The purpose of these games gradually becomes clear as the series progresses, and it’s revealed that they are part of a larger, more complex scheme.

3. Atelier (2015)

Netflix and Fuji Television’s Atelier, known as Underwear in Japan, is a drama series directed by Ryūtarō Ninomiya and Yūichi Satō. Mayuko Tokita, a recent textile graduate, is the protagonist of this show. She finds work at the prestigious lingerie label Emotion. Mayuko Tokita, the central character, is a new textile graduate who finds work at the upscale lingerie label Emotion. The business is run by the mysterious and charming fashion designer Mayumi Nanjo. Nanjo is renowned for her commitment to excellence and her view that lingerie should accentuate a woman’s inherent attractiveness.

Mayuko loves textiles but is initially intimidated by the glitzy lingerie world. She develops as a person, achieves her goals, makes friends, falls in love, and more throughout the series, in addition to learning about design and craftsmanship. The Japanese lingerie market is a fascinating subset of the country’s fashion business, and Atelier provides an insider’s look at that market. It examines the relationships of commerce, art, and self-expression and focuses on the meticulous precision needed to make high-quality clothing.

2. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (2023)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is a fascinating Netflix series that transports viewers to Kyoto’s geisha district. This live-action adaptation of a popular manga series follows Kiyo and Sumire, two best friends who leave their hometown to pursue their dream of becoming maiko, apprentice geishas. The series, which follows a group of apprentice maiko living in an all-female house, is a lovely examination of female companionship, aspiration, and the dynamics of shared experience. Kiyo and Sumire may share a roof, but they each have their own interests despite being roommates.

Kiyo finds her true purpose and enthusiasm for culinary arts when she takes on the role of Makanai, responsible for preparing meals for the maiko living in the residence. Food represents both bodily and spiritual hunger throughout the series. Kiyo’s rise to Makanai status exemplifies her growth as a talented cook and the value of shared experiences and sisterhood among the women of the Saku House. Watching The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is a must for everyone who enjoys nuanced narrative, inspiring female protagonists, and a window into Japan’s storied past.

1. The Glory (2022 – 2023)

Korean drama The Glory debuted on Netflix in December 2022 and follows the story of Moon Dong-Eun, a resilient and tenacious protagonist who experienced terrible bullying during her high school years. Dong-Eun, driven by a desire for vengeance, methodically plans her confrontation with her tormentors and exposes the truth behind their actions. Dong-Eun devotes herself to preparation for her mission after dropping out of school.

She undergoes a transformation, becoming a school teacher with a specific goal in mind – to target the daughter of the main bully, Park Yeon-Jin. Dong-Eun’s innovative and intelligent approach to obtaining justice is impressive. As the story progresses, Dong-Eun teams up with other characters who have also been bullied. Together, they unravel deep-rooted secrets and hidden agendas, leading to intense conflicts and unexpected revelations. The exciting plot keeps viewers guessing about what will happen next.