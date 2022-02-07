Three years after the series finally met its end, there is renewed talk for a cast reunion of The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory initially aired from 2007 to 2019, but there is still talk for a reunion featuring its stars, with Kunal Nayyer speaking about his optimism for a return for the series.

While speaking to comicbook.com to promote his new Apple TV Plus series Suspicion, Nayyer, who played Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory, said he’d do it “if television still exists” when he’s 60 years-old.

“To be honest, that was a really wonderful time of my life and now I’m enjoying other endeavors as well,” Nayyer said.

“And if that [reunion] were to happen, then it’s in the universe’s hands but currently, I’m just enjoying spending time with them.”

Fellow Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco has expressed interest in the past for a reunion, especially in the wake of the Friends reunion from 2021.

“It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long,” she told the same outlet.

Suspicion is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.