‘The Book of Boba Fett’ directors have helmed both great and terrible TV shows

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion has largely seen one director helm the entire run of episodes on the project in question, although Hawkeye is mixing it up by using a pair of behind the camera talents, the platform’s Star Wars shows have always been keen to mix it up.

The Mandalorian set the precedent by bringing in countless established and unproven talents including Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi, Carl Weathers and many more, several of whom have been rumored to be returning for The Book of Boba Fett.

New photos from 'The Book of Boba Fett' reveal the badass main duo

In a new feature from Empire Magazine, the identity of two more directors has been revealed, and their respective filmographies cover both the good and bad of the small screen. Academy Award and Emmy nominee Steph Green’s past credits include Watchmen, The Americans and Luke Cage, which is a solid resume.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy‘s Kevin Tancharoen has also been confirmed, who has previous with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Flash and Supergirl, but also the fairly dismal Iron Fist and Inhumans. The latter two may be cause for concern among fans, but if the dream team of Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez think you’re up to the task of directing The Book of Boba Fett, then we’re not in a position to argue.