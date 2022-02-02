‘The Book of Boba Fett’ fans aren’t happy with episode 6’s cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

The Book of Boba Fett just released what is easily one of the most fan-pleasing slices of Disney-era Star Wars we’ve ever had. Managing to top last week’s backdoor set-up for The Mandalorian season three, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” was positively packed with cameos from iconic characters as the one and only Grogu was reintroduced.

Sure enough, a lot of fans’ prayers were answered as we got to see the adorable Yoda baby trained in the ways of the Force by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, de-aged via truly breathtaking visuals effects). But while Luke and Grogu’s master/student bond — a brilliant inversion of the relationship Luke shared with Yoda — was a delight to see, the episode ended on a more sour note that fans are not so pleased with.

After Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) came to see his kid but was turned away, Luke presented Grogu with a choice. If he accepted the gift Djarin had left for him, a Beskar chainmail shirt, he could return to his bounty hunter dad and forego the life of a Jedi. But if he accepted Luke’s gift of Yoda’s lightsaber, he could become a great Jedi at the cost of potentially never seeing Djarin again.

The tough choice immediately got the meme treatment on Twitter.

Seeing Luke Skywalker make Grogu choose between him & Din #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/v8RyepB2Hx — ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ (@chapsNYK) February 2, 2022

// #BookofBobaFett spoiler

grogu after Luke make him choose:

pic.twitter.com/qxxeFDNXcl — Aurell | 79 | EVIE DAY 🎈 (@ulellmao) February 2, 2022

#BookofBobaFett not luke making grogu pick between din or being a jedi😭 pic.twitter.com/rokYs3kOKN — mari✨ (@lovelymaribeI) February 2, 2022

Alternatively, the cliffhanger has garnered a lot of criticism from those who feel Luke’s ultimatum was out of character.

// tbobf #BookofBobaFett spoilers

anyways MY luke skywalker would've let grogu be both mandalorian AND jedi pic.twitter.com/TknZuHjmB0 — Din Djarin PR Manager⁷ (@yonceloki) February 2, 2022

So, hot take:



Fuck Luke, actually, fuckin with Grogu like that. "No attachments" my ass, tell that to the sister you kissed.



Stellar episode tho.#BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/xg7KSTl54c — Von (@VL_halifax) February 2, 2022

The folks on Reddit, meanwhile, share the frustration with Luke’s characterization in this episode as it seems to conflict with the lessons he learned in Return of the Jedi.

Luke Skywalker… what a dick.

It’s so out of character that some are wondering if Grogu’s choice is actually a fakeout of some kind.

The Book of Boba Fett continues with its season (or series; Disney has yet to confirm a second outing) finale next Wednesday on Disney Plus.