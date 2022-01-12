‘The Book of Boba Fett’ fans losing it over chapter 3’s big cameo

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett‘s third episode.

The Book of Boba Fett continued with its third chapter this week, and in doing so introduced a bona fide movie legend into the Star Wars universe. In “The Streets of Mos Espa”, Fett fends off an assassination attempt by Black Krrsantan, who it turns out was sent by the Hutt twins. By way of apology, Jabba’s cousins gift the Daimyo a baby Rancor, who is being reared by a keeper… Played by none other than Danny Trejo!

Disney Plus viewers were bowled over by Trejo’s surprise appearance in this episode, as fans were excited to see him turn up in the galaxy far, far away in general, as well as loving the fact that he’s playing such a badass role. Though chapter three probably hasn’t gone down quite as well as last week’s terrific second episode, Trejo’s cameo is clearly one of the highlights of the show so far for many.

DANNY TREJO BEING A RANCOR KEEPER IS EVERYTHING ACTUALLY pic.twitter.com/XbexVEakdE — sabine ♡ TBOBF ERA (@rexskywaIker) January 12, 2022

Nobody predicted this.

Ok Danny Trejo Bringing in a god damn Rancor was NOT in my prediction list for the show pic.twitter.com/IK383kSMi4 — Jynx Prado (@JynxPrado) January 12, 2022

Accurate.

All of us when Danny Trejo appeared on screen. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/Hpspz3kp0b — Austin (@AustinPlanet) January 12, 2022

We should’ve known to expect Trejo to turn up in his buddy’s Star Wars show.

is it really a robert rodriguez production unless it has danny trejo lol pic.twitter.com/dZo012TXdr — cleo 🌟 tbobf spoilers (@koteseeker) January 12, 2022

While you might also know him from the likes of Con-Air, Heat, and Sons of Anarchy, Trejo is most famous for his long-term collaboration with Robert Rodriguez, appearing in the Spy Kids trilogy, the Machete movies, From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, and more under the filmmaker. Seeing as Rodriguez serves as director and exec producer on Boba Fett, it’s no surprise he brought Trejo on board for this project as well.

What’s more, with Fett’s bond with his new pet rancor looking like it might be an important part of the show, it seems Trejo might be turning up for future episodes to boot. Catch the latest from The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus now.