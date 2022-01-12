‘The Book of Boba Fett’s third episode ups the stakes

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett‘s third episode

The Book of Boba Fett has split its story between past and present. The second episode took place primarily in flashback, showing Fett earning his place among the Tusken Raiders and helping them protect the sacred territory of the Dune Sea. Episode three – ‘The Streets of Mos Espa’ – took place almost entirely in the present and indicates some big drama on the horizon.

Throughout the episode, we see Fett still struggling to command the respect and fear he needs to be Tatooine’s Daimyo. A watermonger petitioning him for help casually criticized his leadership style while asking for assistance with a cyborg street gang, only to be confounded when Fett gave them jobs rather than kill them.

A squadron of Hot Topic space punks on primary-colored hover Vespas isn’t the most intimidating sight, but they soon proved their worth. Once more we saw Fett dreaming in his bacta tank, revealing that the Tusken Raiders who took him had been wiped out by the biker gang he’d been fighting.

But he couldn’t brood for long as he was ripped from his sleep by Wookiee merc Black Krrsantan, who made his live-action debut last week. Dressed in just a space diaper Fett was on the back foot, until the combined efforts of the teen cyborgs and Fennec Shand consigned him to the empty Rancor pit.

Soon after the Hutt twins turned up to apologize. The whole assassination thing turns out to be have been something of an oopsie on their part, and they say they’re ditching Tatooine as an unknown third party has a right to Jabba’s territory. But they’ve got one hell of an apology gift… They’ve delivered him cult actor Danny Trejo! Oh, and also a Rancor calf.

The episode wraps up with the revelation that Mos Espa’s mayor has skipped town and the Pyke Syndicate are here in force. War is coming!

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.