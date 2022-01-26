‘The Book of Boba Fett’ just made a cool reference to ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5

Yesterday Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm announced three new Star Wars video games, all from developer Respawn Entertainment. One will be a strategy game, another a first-person shooter, and the third will be a sequel to warmly received 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

That’s good timing, as this week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett (which was essentially an episode of The Mandalorian) just made a fun reference to it. Much of the show took place in Peli Motto’s workshop on Tatooine, where she and Din fixed up an old Naboo starfighter to be his new ride.

The Mandalorian showed that Motto has an affinity with droids, working with the classic R5 unit (from A New Hope) and a squad of pit droids. Now she has a cute new mechanical buddy – a BD unit as seen in Fallen Order. This little guy was seen being pursued by a womp rat and later helped Din out while he fixed the ship.

It’s possible this is actually BD-1 from Fallen Order. These droids are a rare sight in the galaxy as their manufacturer collapsed soon after the model was released, with the only other one seen to date assisting Eustacia Okka in the Doctor Aphra comic.

Fallen Order was set in the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, meaning it’s been roughly thirty years since the events of the game by the time of this episode. We don’t know the ultimate fate of the Fallen Order‘s hero Cal Kestis, though if BD-1 is now living with Peli Motto it may not bode well for his long-term survival.

Either way it’s nice to see the Disney Plus shows giving a nod to the video games, especially the day after we got confirmation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

The Book of Boba Fett airs weekly on Disney Plus.